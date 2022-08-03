Project Lifesaver can find missing loved ones in Johnson County

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
Court documents reveal details on Palo murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Bevans is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodi Bevans, her step mother. Bevan’s boyfriend, Tacoa Talley is also charged. Court documents show the couple talked about killing and robbing Bevans at her home. They wanted to make sure she...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:19 p.m. Friday night, Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon Lisbon Fire, Linn County Rescue, and the Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department went to Sutliff Road and Day Road. due to a personal injury accident. At the scene, crews found a...
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
Officials Release Autopsy Details In June’s Murders At Eastern Iowa Campground
Ankeny, Iowa — The State Medical Examiner’s report on the June 22nd murders of three campers at Maquoketa Caves State Park indicates gunshots alone did not cause the victim’s deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released autopsy results showing 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a...
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Armed subject arrested after alleged downtown IC drug deal
An armed subject was arrested in downtown Iowa City following an alleged drug deal early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say they observed 26-year-old Arturo Henderson of Western Road distributing marijuana in front of Pints on South Clinton Street just before 12:30am. Henderson was carrying a sling bag that allegedly contained a loaded firearm and seven individually packaged pouches of marijuana. The reported total weight of the marijuana was approximately 63.8 grams.
Wisconsin man arrested in Iowa City after 3-hour standoff
A 41-year-old Wisconsin man is now in the Johnson County Jail Friday after being arrested and charged with burglary, robbery and being armed with intent. Rick Wappler was pulled over Wednesday around 6pm at South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. During the stop, Wappler indicated he was armed with...
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
Historical beauty shop getting a face-lift with the community's help
A local beauty shop in Cedar Rapids is creating a lot of buzz on social media this week. The city says Freda's Beauty Rama and Gift Shop is a historic landmark and they are working with the business to fix a crumbling façade. Freda's has been a part of...
UI student arrested after allegedly trying to enter Old Capitol overnight
A University of Iowa student has been arrested after UI Police say he tried to enter the Old Capitol overnight. According to arrest records, officers encountered 19-year-old Joseph Foreman of Cedar Rapids on the Pentacrest trying to enter the building. Police say Foreman showed signs of intoxication, smelled of ingested alcohol, and provided a fake Missouri driver’s license. His breath alcohol level was measured at .152%.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
2 suspects charged with murdering Benton County woman
Two people have been charged in with murder in the July death of 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jodie's stepdaughter, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans, on Wednesday. Officials...
Crews rescue RV park residents during flash flooding in Jefferson County
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has infuriated China, which has retaliated with military force. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 5 hours ago. UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased...
