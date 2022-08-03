Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.

Read on www.k105.com
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
GC Coroner Hudson, J-E Henderson, Jailer Woosley, magistrates, donate coroner’s transport van to flood ravaged Letcher Co.
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Grayson Co. Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson, magistrates, and Grayson Co. Jailer Jason Woosley, has donated one of the coroner’s office transport vans to the Letcher County Coroner’s Office. Of course, Letcher Co. is one of the far eastern Kentucky counties...
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green is now the first in Southcentral Kentucky to offer a new lung valve treatment for patients with severe COPD and emphysema. Recently approved by the FDA under their “Breakthrough Devices” status, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment represents a major...
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over have been volunteering in eastern Kentucky to help after last week’s deadly flooding. Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield remembers facing a similar wake of devastation following last December’s tornadoes. He knows the feeling of confusion and loss, but also of hope and recovery.
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
Educators, parents disappointed at delay of move to new Daviess Co. Middle School
It could be at least a month until the new Daviess County Middle School opens.
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue
CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
Aluminum manufacturer creating 120 new jobs in Hardin Co.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new manufacturing facility will create over 120 jobs in Hardin County. Beshear said a joint venture by LOTTE Aluminium Materials USA LLC and LOTTE Chemicals will result in the location of an aluminum foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Middle School will not start its school year in the new building as planned. Daviess County Public School officials say that after several meetings, they have decided that beginning the school year in the new location will not be possible. Originally, the school year...
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
Norma Jean Johnson Ragland, 78
Norma Jean Johnson Ragland, age 78, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (August 3, 2022) at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born on November 8, 1943 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late. Charlie Johnson and Irma Kinkade Johnson. She worked at Vermont American and...
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
