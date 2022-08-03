ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wksu.org

Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary

The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
MSNBC

J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington mayor against using tax funds for cat TNR program

WILMINGTON — The mayor has made it clear he doesn’t want tax dollars spent on a proposed program to address the unowned, outdoor cat population in town. City council held a second reading Thursday on a resolution expressing support for a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) program meant to help control the population of what often are called community cats. Section 2 of the resolution states that Wilmington City Council pledges to provide financial support to a TNR program in its first year.
WILMINGTON, OH
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Canine Commanders compete at state fair

The Canine Commanders 4-H club members participating at the Ohio State Fair were Jayah Chaney, Emma Sanderson, Kyah Chaney and Kourtney May. These girls represented the county in the Pre Novice team competition and placed second. Jayah Chaney placed seventh with her poster and ninth in Intermediate Showmanship B with...
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Accounting business welcomed

The village of Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Quality Accounting and Taxes to the town this week with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony, held Monday, Aug. 1, was attended by the owner’s family and friends, local business representatives, and representatives of the village and...
GREENFIELD, OH
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Adam T. Barrett, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 17. Taurian Brandon, 30, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Madison Elizabeth Brookins, 19, possession of marijuana, $100 fine plus court costs. Jessica Kathryn Carpenter-Scurlock, 29, booster seat violations, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY

