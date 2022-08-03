ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May.

Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following:

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder (2 counts)
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated battery
  • Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts)

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street on May 17. Police said James Miller, 51 was found suffering serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

SPD said Miller and 40-year-old Kenneth Mayes Jr. got into a fight that led to the stabbing. Mayes Jr. was detained at the scene and then booked into the Chatham County jail.

