Chicago, IL

wdrb.com

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based 'The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
CBS Chicago

Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

18 of the Best Family Restaurants in Chicago

Eating out does not have to be reserved for date night, as it is possible to take the kids to a sit-down dinner In Chicago without the stress or concern you might expect. Many restaurants in Chicago are family-friendly, which means they not only accept children but are also made to be suitable for children. When traveling to Chicago, you do not have to stick with the same old fast food joints you could at home because they are easier, as many kid-friendly restaurants in the area will welcome the whole family.
CHICAGO, IL
Y-105FM

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hottest weekend of the year for Chicago?

CHICAGO - Our first weekend of August is poised to be the hottest weekend of the year, at least so far. The honor now goes to the weekend of July 23 and 24, when we hit highs on both days of 86 degrees at O'Hare. Not very remarkable for a summer in Chicago, but July's heat overall wasn't very impressive. O'Hare ended up a tenth of a degree below average for the entire month.
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl

In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood

CHICAGO - Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday. Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college. There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country. High schoolers will also be able to find out...
CHICAGO, IL

