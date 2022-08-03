ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay Area lawmaker calls for probe after claims from VA employees and near-perfect data

By Walt Buteau
wfla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNBC

From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'

Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
TAMPA, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Kathy Castor
cltampa.com

Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Care#Veterans Committee#National#Va
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
stpetecatalyst.com

Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects

New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
niceville.com

Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old

FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa

Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy