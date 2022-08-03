Bay Area lawmaker calls for probe after claims from VA employees and near-perfect data

Read on www.wfla.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended
Governor Ron DeSantis making the announcement.
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
usf.edu
Tampa Bay area school officials are urging COVID caution with students set to return
Students in seven public school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region will be returning to class next week, even as COVID-19 cases continue to emerge. And while districts are relaxing COVID-19 protocols somewhat — including the optional wearing of masks — officials are stressing one important point to ensure the safety of students and staff.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of state attorney who won’t prosecute abortions
Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended a state attorney Thursday who said he wouldn’t prosecute abortions prohibited by Florida’s new 15-week ban. Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren is viewed as a rising liberal leader in the Tampa Bay area. He was one of 90 prosecutors nationwide who pledged not to prosecute women receiving an abortion from their doctor.
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
Tampa Bay News Wire
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Graduates 57 Doctors from its Graduate Medical Education Training Program
Brooksville, Fla. (August 4, 2022) – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates 56 residents and one fellow on graduating from the hospital-sponsored graduate medical education (GME) program. Residents and fellows are physicians who are completing the required training in their specialty after graduating from medical school. “One of the...
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Andrew Warren To Hold Press Conference In Cold Case Murder, Post Suspension From Florida Gov. DeSantis
This afternoon, Andrew Warren will announce a major development in connection with a cold case murder investigation that was launched by the Hillsborough State Attorney Office’s Conviction Review Unit, according to a press release. This press conference comes after his suspension announcement on Thursday by Gov.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects
New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
Catalytic converter thefts in Tampa Bay area cost millions
Thieves are using simple tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles and sell them to unscrupulous recycling dealers, who cash in on high prices of rare metals inside.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
niceville.com
Florida caregiver charged with stealing thousands from 88-year-old
FLORIDA — A Florida live-in caregiver has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Hillsborough County resident, allegedly while the victim was hospitalized, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) have announced. The caregiver, Cynthia Sirmans, used the victim’s credit card...
Name of man killed in Glacier National Park fall released
Authorities have released the name of the Florida man who died last month while climbing at Glacier National Park.
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
