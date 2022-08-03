Condolences pour in after Indiana congresswoman's untimely death

The death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-2nd district) in a car crash in Elkhart County at around 12:32 p.m. has drawn messages of sympathy and heartbreak from friends and colleagues across Indiana, including Purdue President Mitch Daniels.

Walorski, 58, was in a car with St. Joseph County Republican Chairman Zach Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28, when another vehicle collided head on with the car, killing all three passengers.

Walorski was the representative for the second district for nine years and served in the Indiana House of Representatives before joining Congress.

Daniels worked with Walorski during his time as governor from 2005-2013 and her time as assistant floor leader in the Indiana Statehouse.

"There could not be worse news," Daniels said in a statement. "I'm heartsick at this tragedy. Jackie Walorski was a great public servant, a brave and constant ally for change during all my years in elected office, and a great representative of her district at both the state and national levels. I can't say how much I'll miss her."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Walorski would be remembered as a fighter who always went the extra mile.

"At every level of public service, Jackie was known to be a positive force of nature, a patriot, and a relentless policy maker with an unwavering loyalty to her constituents," Holcomb tweeted. "Jackie’s record of achievement is impossible to quantify. Every waking moment for Jackie was energetically devoted to improving the lives of all Hoosiers, the epitome of a good and faithful servant. She, and the example she set, will be missed every day forward."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also shared his condolences for Walorski, as well as Potts and Thomson.

"Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well," Rokita said. "She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants."

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Scmuhl released a statement on behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party.

"I want to express our sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Chairman Zach Potts, and Emma Thomson," Schmuhl said. "Jackie Walorski was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply about her constituents and northern Indiana. If you're a Hoosier, you're a member of one family, and Indiana tragically lost dedicated family members today."

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch praised Walorski's work in the Indiana House of Representatives, where they both served.

"I was shocked and heartbroken when I received the news today about the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski," Crouch said in a statement. "Jackie and I served together in the Indiana House of Representatives, and she was a fighter for her constituents and conservative Hoosier values. My heart goes out to her husband, Dean, and the rest of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed."