ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Oreo bringing back Pumpkin Spice flavored cookies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwfFU_0h3rUdKo00
Familiar flavor: Oreo is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice cookies for the first time in five years. (Oreo)

Oreo is bringing back a familiar flavor after a five-year absence -- just in time for the fall.

The brand’s “Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies” will be available nationally in stores beginning Aug. 15, CNN reported.

Just in time for autumn and Halloween.

According to its website, Oreo’s limited-edition product will feature two golden wafer cookies “filled with a rich pumpkin spice flavored creme, making them supremely dunkable and delicious.”

It is not the first time Oreo has unveiled a limited-edition cookie. In July 2021, the brand unveiled an “apple cider donut” flavor, People reported. That flavor was made available in August 2021, according to the magazine.

Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, told CNN.

“You need consistency because that’s the brand mantra,” Chernev previously told the news outlet. “But no matter how much you like something, consuming something different ... increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before.”

Oreo, which has been in business for 110 years, is owned by Mondelez.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oreo Cookies#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#Cnn#Oreo#Northwestern University#Cox Media Group
Family Proof

Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking

These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Icebox Pie

Cold, sweet, and a little bit salty, this make-ahead icebox pie recipe is everything you want in a summer dessert. This icebox pie marries the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter with a Nutter Butter crust and velvety bittersweet chocolate custard. It's topped with freshly whipped cream and chopped chocolate covered peanuts for an impressive looking pie that requires only 20 minutes of hands-on work. To make neat, round dollops of whipped cream, use an ice-cream or cookie scoop. Unlike summer fruit pies, this pie requires only a short trip to the oven and is made from pantry staples like condensed milk and cookies for a low-effort dessert. For slices as pretty as the pie, dip your knife in a glass of warm water before slicing, then wipe it clean in between each slice.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice About The Cherry Pie Filling At Cold Stone

Cold Stone Creamery has been a major competitor known for tasty ice cream since its inception in 1988, per the company's website. Founded by Donald and Susan Southerland, the frozen dessert chain creates all of its ice creams in-house, making it super simple to request exactly what your taste buds require from the base to those all-important mix-ins. As the brand revealed via PR Newswire, the most popular flavors in 2020 (in order) were Cake Batter™, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Mint, Classic Cookie Dough, and Cotton Candy. In January 2022, the company began offering its first vegan flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, a collaboration with Silk brand dairy-free milk (per VegNews).
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Buttercream Frosting

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This chocolate zucchini cake with buttercream frosting is rich and decadent, as all chocolate cakes should be. It’s a great way to use up a summer abundance of zucchini and it’s perfect for snacking, birthdays, or when you’ve made all the zucchini bread you can eat.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe

One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
People

Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling

Step 1Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
ABC News

Pumpkin spice Oreo cookies are hitting shelves this month

Pumpkin spice season is around the corner, which means a sweet lineup of new products. Oreo announced its newest flavor of pumpkin spice creme filled cookie sandwiches will hit shelves Aug. 15. The cookie brand also created a Twitter community for "pumpkin spice stans" from consumers to other brands to...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

How to Make Frangipane: The Easiest French Almond Pastry Cream

While frangipane might sound fancy, this nutty almond cream couldn’t be simpler to pull together and will instantly make you feel as if you deserve a spot on The Great British Baking Show. The French pastry filling is a classic ingredient in almond croissants as well as fruit tarts. Once you know how to make it, it’s sure to become a mainstay in your baking repertoire.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why H-E-B Is Recalling Its Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

If you enjoy mint chocolate chip ice cream, you're definitely not the only one. When The Food Channel calculated America's favorite ice cream flavors in 2022, mint chocolate chip landed in the impressive third place slot, bested only by chocolate and vanilla ice cream, respectively. Rich chocolate indulgence coupled with refreshing minty flavor — what more could you ever want in a icy cold summer treat?
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
People

Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies

"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Move Over Oat and Almond, Try These New Alternative Milks

The never-ending journey to create the tastiest plant-based milk possible is only just getting started. Coffee shops are continuously adding to their array of milk options, grocery stores have entire aisles dedicated to dairy-free alternatives, and people are even somehow making milk out of potatoes. With so many store-bought oat...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Highlighters give skin a beautiful glow

Many years ago, I stared at pictures of J Lo wondering why she looked as if she’d eaten the sun for breakfast while the rest of us looked deficient in life-giving nutrients. Her secret? Highlighters. These essentially, bring more light to your skin. The understated can use a hint of the metallic pigment at the top of cheekbones. If you want the full works, mix in with your foundation. In the wrong hands, highlighters can be a shortcut to looking robotic, but these brilliant formulas make that fate totally avoidable.
MAKEUP
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipes for iced coffee three ways

A few years ago, we were driving along Circonvallazione Ostiense when the smell of roasting coffee flew in the car window. It was morning in an area bursting with bars – so not unusual, except that the smell was unusual: thick, like toast, beef, coal and toffee. Our noses twitched and we threw around guesses as to where it was coming from. But we were also late.
RECIPES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
117K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy