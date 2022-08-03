911 outage may impact some Kalamazoo Co. callers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers with Charter and Spectrum may not be able to call 911, Kalamazoo County dispatchers say.

The outage happened Wednesday morning, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said in a Tweet . It said some customers may not be able to 911.

Dispatchers say you can try calling the non-emergency number 269.488.8911 and press 1 for dispatch, or try texting 911.

KCCDA was told of the outage around 6 p.m. Charter did not have an estimated time of repair.

