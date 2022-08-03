Read on www.nbcsports.com
Jones 'answered bell' vs. Quinn, continues to impress Bears
LAKE FOREST – Many might have expected Braxton Jones to fade into the background of the Bears' offensive line competition when they signed Riley Reiff to begin camp. He did not. When the pads came on, it was a prime example for Jones to look like a rookie going...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
What we learned as Fields works with short-handed offense on Day 9
LAKE FOREST – It was an oppressively hot day at Bears training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. But one that provided yet another opportunity for the Bears to evaluate quarterback Justin Fields and how he responds to adversity. On Saturday, Fields was without four of his likely top six...
Why Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense
When Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus took over the Bears, they overhauled the roster in a big way. Eddie Jackson, however, ended up as one of a few veterans on an expensive contract who stuck with the team. Jackson is coming off of two disappointing seasons where he didn’t produce up to his expectations. A bright spotlight shined on him, and he drew the ire of Bears fans more than their admiration. But the Bears have made it clear that they want Jackson to forget about his past, and focus on his future with a clean slate. He’s on board with that mentality, too.
What we learned as Bears' offensive process continued on Day 8
LAKE FOREST – The Bears' offensive process continued Friday at Halas Hall with their third padded practice of training camp. Process is a word being thrown around by everyone associated with the Bears' offense. They are nearing the end of the install, according to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. There have been fewer mistakes of late. But any progress the Bears' offense is making in camp is hard to gauge without the chunk plays and crisp production many want to see.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
Getsy denies participation with Aaron Rodgers' psychedelics
Aaron Rodgers claimed the ayahuasca plant -- a South American psychedelic -- was one of the reasons for him having the "best season of [his] career." The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed the psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The drug is a proclaimed healing medicine, in which Rodgers explained helped him with self-love, healing and mind-expansion.
Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season
As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
How Bears' WR competition is stacking up in early in camp
LAKE FOREST – Darnell Mooney has reached a training camp observation level reserved for the best of the best. The Bears’ No. 1 receiver has been Chicago’s most-impressive offensive player through seven practices. His play no longer requires close inspection. He’s that guy. Check. As for...
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
How Eberflus challenges Bears with tough practices
If you haven’t heard by now, the “I” in Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S principle stands for “intensity,” both mentally and physically. Earlier this year, when Eberflus was outlining his program, he warned his Bears players that playing in under his H.I.T.S. philosophy would be the hardest thing they ever did in their football career. According to early accounts, Eberflus wasn’t joking around when he said that.
3 Bears receivers deal with injuries at practice
The Bears wide receiver room took a hit over the course of the past couple of days. When practice kicked off on Saturday, the team was without both Velus Jones and Byron Pringle, after each player practiced on Friday. Matt Eberflus said Jones is day-to-day, so no cause for alarm about the rookie pass catcher yet. However, Eberflus said the team will be without Pringle a bit longer, as he’s dealing with a quadriceps injury.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Trevon Coley, waive Auzoyah Alufohai and Jon Alexander
Earlier on Friday morning, it was reported the Bears were signing cornerback Davontae Harris. Chicago has now confirmed that move and announced a few others. The Bears are also signing defensive lineman Trevon Coley. As corresponding moves, the team has waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander. Coley...
