Lincoln photographer sentenced to over 20 years in prison for child porn

Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
Authorities seize 630 MDMA pills at home in east Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities seized 630 MDMA pills, marijuana and a handgun in a search of a home in east Lincoln, police say. On Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a home near 84th and Holdrege Streets.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Scott Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have begun an investigation into vandalism at a local middle school. On Wednesday, officers were sent to Scott Middle School after an employee found a broken window and spray paint at the school. Officers discovered the broken window on the southwest corner of...
Lincoln man charged with DUI after crashing into police car with stolen vehicle, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was charged with DUI after he struck an officer’s car with a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Thursday, an employee at the Super C near 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard told police a man had driven off in an SUV without paying $78.15 for fuel.
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
Moms who have children deployed overseas, collect donations to send care packages to our troops
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A good remedy for homesickness can come in the form of a good care package from a loved one. From food to small trinkets each one can help subside those feelings of wanting for home. Shoppers at Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker highway added a bit...
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
Local business owners collect school supplies to donate to Lincoln Public Schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Pencils, notebooks and crayons are not the only things that schools need to kick off the school year and a Facebook page of local business owners gathered to help bridge that gap. The Stock Our Classrooms craft and vendor show opened its doors today to do just...
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
Officials say child care shortage means York ‘can’t grow’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York County Development Corporation is demanding action after alarming research on a child care shortage in the area. The executive director of YCDC, Lisa Hurley, is saying the city of York “can’t grow without more childcare facilities.”. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute...
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
Lancaster County Super Fair carnival will open later Saturday due to heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The carnival at the Lancaster County Super Fair will open two hours later than planned on Saturday because of the extreme heat. The carnival will now open at 3 p.m. to keep people out of the heat in the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to...
Lancaster County launches program to help young people quit vaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A text message-based program is now available in Lancaster County to help teens and young adults quit vaping. This is Quitting is a free and anonymous program designed for teens and young adults that provides tailored advice, cognitive and behavioral coping strategies and social support to help them stop using e-cigarettes.
People’s City Mission working to keep homeless out of the heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With temperatures topping 100 on Saturday and an expected heat index around 110, it’s important for people to be able to stay cool. The People’s City Mission is working hard to make sure the homeless have a safe place to get out of the heat.
