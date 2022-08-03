Lincoln photographer sentenced to over 20 years in prison for child porn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO