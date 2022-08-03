ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifH7P_0h3rThpV00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.

Class-action plaintiffs awarded $745K in recycling suit against Fort Smith

Dobson Fiber, a telecommunications business, has made another investment in the River Valley area to expand the latest technology to businesses and residents.

Construction will be done in segments and will take time said Chief Revenue Officer Matt Milliron.

“One of the things we pride ourselves in is local support live people to talk to when you call in and on top of that an unprecedented network,” Milliron said.

Residents will be notified when they are able to sign up for the service. Residents can visit the website to get notified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fort Smith, AR
Business
City
Barling, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Fort Smith, AR
okwnews.com

“K”now “L”eflore “C”ounty “O”klahoma

Terry Joe Wiles wrote this for the Poteau High School Alumni Association's newspaper, The Static. He sent it to us so we could share it with our readers. If you are a PHS grad and don't get The Static, let me know and I'll get you info about subscribing. AM...
POTEAU, OK
KHBS

Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival

The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#River Valley#Fort Smith Dobson Fiber#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
onlyinark.com

Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem

Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Increase in families unable to afford school supplies

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools across Northwest Arkansas are now passing out the supplies they’ve gathered throughout the summer. One of those districts is Siloam Springs. The district is distributing school supplies through a drive-through at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Thursday, August 4 from four to six p.m. The Bright Futures program […]
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list

(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
SALLISAW, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy