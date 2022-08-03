Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Arrested Following Pursuit

Read on www.edhat.com
Vehicle Pursuit in Orcutt
K9 track terminated, perimeter units released. Deputies have a booking photo from prior arrest of the suspect. Suspect described as male with dark complexion wearing a baseball cap, button up shirt, and blue jeans. ScannerAndrew Aug 06, 2022 07:13 PM. Requesting additional units for perimeter. ScannerAndrew Aug 06, 2022 07:13...
Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
Shed Fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a shed fire Friday afternoon in Goleta. At 1:13 p.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of San Vicente Drive off Walnut Lane and discovered a 12x12 foot shed on fire in a residential backyard. Crews extinguished the shed and prevented it from spreading...
Major Traffic Collision on Milpas
Another patient was also transported to Cottage. 3 patients in total transported. Please Login or Register to comment on this.
Medical Emergency above Mission Canyon or Rattlesnake Canyon area.
The rumor mill at the trail head says it's someone that overheated. Late report as Ed wouldn't come up for awhile. Copter 3 just landed at Cottage about 15 ago. I lost the coords when copter landed. catwrangler Aug 06, 2022 01:11 PM. I know I overheat easily so I...
Highway 101 Carpool Lane Project Video
The new carpool lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, largely funded from Senate Bill 1 and Measure A (the Santa Barbara County sales tax), are the first of their kind in the county. In this News Flash, Caltrans shares in the celebration, from the team that has worked on the...
Glen Annie Fire Grows to 30 Acres
Air Attack overhead is reporting the fire is approximately 30 acres. Crews are making good progress being made by ground and air, reports SBCFD spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters are working the east flank of the fire and receiving air support from SBC Air Support Helicopter 3. As of 4:00 p.m....
Road Closures and Parking information for Old Spanish Days
Santa Barbara Police would like to remind the community about important information and safety topics during the Fiesta celebration. Santa Barbara Police are expecting a large influx of people into the City during this week for the Old Spanish Days-Fiesta annual celebration. Additional Officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, Funk Zone and waterfront.
Fiesta Pequeña Lights Up the Stage
Edhat readers share photos of Fiesta Pequeña from Old Mission Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening. Fiesta Pequeña at the Mission last night! (scroll through more photos above) Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. By Ronald Williams. The first full Fiesta since 2019 began on August 3,...
Movies Way Back When: Movie Made in Montecito’s “Spanish Town”
Most of the silent films made in Montecito used the million-dollar mansions as the locale, but not this one, released by the “Flying A” on August 3, 1915. Scenes for “Cupid Takes a Taxi” were filmed in the area of upper Montecito once known as “Spanish Town.” (Little of this location survives. This movie did not survive either. Only about 15% of the silent movies filmed in Montecito still exist.)
Introducing Goleta’s Newest Board and Commission Members
The City of Goleta is excited to introduce our newest Board & Commission members! Vacancies were recently filled with new members on three City of Goleta Boards and Commissions: Design Review Board, Library Advisory Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. Thank you to everyone who applied and congratulations to those selected.
