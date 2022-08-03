Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Arrested Following Pursuit

Most of the silent films made in Montecito used the million-dollar mansions as the locale, but not this one, released by the “Flying A” on August 3, 1915. Scenes for “Cupid Takes a Taxi” were filmed in the area of upper Montecito once known as “Spanish Town.” (Little of this location survives. This movie did not survive either. Only about 15% of the silent movies filmed in Montecito still exist.)

