State College, PA

Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next.

London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a lot to offer the Nittany Lions program though and he is seemingly perfectly content to make a name for himself in his final year of high school football.

“I’m not sure why (the national attention hasn’t come), but that’s OK,” Montgomery said in a featured story by the York Daily Record’s Frank Bodani. “ I like to be the underdog, I like to work harder .”

Montgomery will join Penn State in the Class of 2023. The recruiting class is currently ranked in the top 10 nationally according to 247Sports, and Penn State is on track to secure its first back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes in the era of recruiting rankings. The addition of Montgomery helped that cause, as Penn State continues to rank second in the Big Ten recruiting rankings behind only Ohio State , and the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions appear to be separating themselves from the Big Ten pack .

While James Franklin and his staff hope to keep things going to solidify the recruiting class, Montgomery is letting everyone know he is not about to let up either.

“I’m not going to take my foot off the gas pedal because it’s my senior year,” Montgomery said, looking forward to the upcoming season. “I want people to know who I am. I’m the baddest running back in the state.”

Read the full story from York Daily Record .

