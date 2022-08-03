Read on www.wltx.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
WIS-TV
Earthquake rumbles in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall
BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
abccolumbia.com
USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin
Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
Storms and heat stick around in the forecast
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wash, rinse, repeat. That is the type of weather we have been dealing with in the Midlands lately. Expect another hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms developing through this evening across the Midlands. Forecast models have been a bit dry as we are already seeing...
WLTX.com
Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County
CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
coladaily.com
SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses
After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
WIS-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” shown at NOH
NEWBERRY — Newberry community members were given a chance to screen, “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” at the Newberry Opera House on July 28 before it officially airs on ETV on Aug. 11. In “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina,” Mike Lassiter visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies...
abandonedspaces.com
Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South
Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
