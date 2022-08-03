ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS Friday. The organization said the earthquake took place on Thursday, August 4th at 2:40 p.m. It had a depth of around 3.4 miles. It was located approximately 5.1 miles to the east south east of Elgin. It...
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall

BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
BETHUNE, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS reports small earthquake near Elgin

Elgin, S.C. (WOLO)–Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The US Geological Survey has reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake just under two miles east of Elgin. The same area has been subject to dozens of small quakes since the end of last year.
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Elgin, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
ELGIN, SC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake
News19 WLTX

Storms and heat stick around in the forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wash, rinse, repeat. That is the type of weather we have been dealing with in the Midlands lately. Expect another hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms developing through this evening across the Midlands. Forecast models have been a bit dry as we are already seeing...
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County

CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

SC DHEC asks Columbia residents to collect bird carcasses

After West Nile Virus was found in a dead bird in Columbia, DHEC continues to encourage residents to collect and submit dead birds. The agency announced on their website their need for more samples back in March and asked residents to lend a hand. "Please help DHEC monitor West Nile...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WIS-TV

Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
WINNSBORO, SC
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy