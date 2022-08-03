Read on www.baystatebanner.com
Brookline police chief placed on leave amid probe into alleged policy violations
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of policy violations. In a statement Saturday, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said Gonzalez has been accused of multiple violations of the town’s policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. The town...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday
NASHUA, N.H. — Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General. Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua. This marks the second death deemed suspicious that...
Black Faith Leaders to Meet With Boston Mayor, FBI in Response to White Supremacist Activity
Black faith leaders plan to meet with Boston's mayor and representatives of the local FBI to discuss white nationalist groups that have targeting the city. Black clergy leaders from the area will meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI reps at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Drug trafficking operation in Woburn spanned Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire; four men arraigned
An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution network of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi...
Black Man Arrested By Boston Cop Who Was Searching For White Suspect, Lawsuit Filed
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses a Boston police officer of pinning a 20-year-old Black man to the ground and placing a knee into his neck during the officer’s pursuit of a white suspect. Donovan Johnson was on his way home from work in February 2021 when...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana
After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
White nationalism in Boston: Mayor Michelle Wu to meet with Black faith leaders to discuss hate groups in city
Black clergy leaders are meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the FBI on Thursday to discuss recent demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the city. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Twelfth Baptist Church in the Roxbury neighborhood. “We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants,...
Man accused of attempted rape at gunpoint in Dorchester
BOSTON — Police arrested a man accused of claiming to be a police officer before pulling a gun on a woman and trying to rape her in Dorchester early Saturday. Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, met the woman after a social gathering in the area, police say.
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Renovation/Replacement, Boston, MA Mass. State Project No. DPH1803
DIVISION OF CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT & MAINTENANCE. Masonry; Miscellaneous & Ornamental Iron; Waterproofing,. Dampproofing & Caulking; Roofing & Flashing; Glass &. Glazing; Tile; Acoustical Tile; Resilient Floors; Painting; Elevators; Fire Protection Sprinkler System; Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical. Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Renovation/Replacement, Boston, MA. Mass. State Project No. DPH1803. The Commonwealth of...
