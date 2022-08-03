ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana

After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Renovation/Replacement, Boston, MA Mass. State Project No. DPH1803

DIVISION OF CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT & MAINTENANCE. Masonry; Miscellaneous & Ornamental Iron; Waterproofing,. Dampproofing & Caulking; Roofing & Flashing; Glass &. Glazing; Tile; Acoustical Tile; Resilient Floors; Painting; Elevators; Fire Protection Sprinkler System; Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical. Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Renovation/Replacement, Boston, MA. Mass. State Project No. DPH1803. The Commonwealth of...
