ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nOUA_0h3rRuzI00

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An easier, faster and more accurate procedure for dental patients in Oklahoma.

The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is being conducted in the metro.

OKCFD presents firefighting camp for women

“I really anticipated that there was going to be a lot of discomfort and I was going to be out of work for a few days. I was working when I left here and went right to the office,” said Karl Holliman, patient who had the procedure done.

The YOMI Dental System is less invasive than traditional dental implant surgery, resulting in less recovery time for patients.

That’s exactly what patients like Holliman told KFOR their experience was.

“I was surprised there was no discomfort, I would highly recommend it because, again, it can be scary. It can be pretty invasive. Everyone’s different. But the fact that it went so quick, the recovery time was very quick and there was no discomfort. It was just one of those that if you don’t do it, I wouldn’t go the other way,” said Holliman.

Lauren Hanna had the procedure done before without this robotic system and noticed a difference.

“The healing time was faster, and it just didn’t really hurt at all… It took longer and to heal from that one than it did from the one with the robot,” said Lauren Hanna, patient who had the procedure done.

Science Museum Oklahoma hosts free health fair

Dr. Matthew Holloman is trained in the procedure and says the robotic system helps plan a patient’s individual procedure and then guides him through the operation.

“When I started looking at the Yomi Dental Robotics System, it really came down to two questions. Will it make me a better surgeon? And we’ll improve our patients outcomes. And looking at it, I decided the answers to those were yes. So we had to have it,” said Dr. Matthew Holloman, dentist in Edmond Oklahoma.

“Occasionally in the middle of surgery, we will run into a situation where you have to make changes. And it’s great to with Yomi, we can make those changes on the on the go and still function within a guided surgical setting,” said Dr. Holloman.

Dr. Holloman says he has performed around 75 procedures in Edmond so far.

“It’s really exciting. This this type of advancement in dentistry comes along maybe every couple of decades. And it’s really exciting to be a part of that and to be able to offer that to our patients here,” said Dr. Holloman.

Oklahoma town still fighting for running water

Currently, he is the only general dentist in the state of Oklahoma who is doing these procedures (according to YOMI), which are typically done by oral surgeons and other specialized dentists.

“That’s a big deal, because typically a lot of these patients get referred out to specialists and sometimes patients don’t want to travel outside of their general dentist’s office… Typically, the dentist will go through a formal implant training, whether that’s in dental school or after dental school. And then we provide a very comprehensive training program with a robot,” said Michael Palahach, director of clinical operations and training for Yomi Robotic System.

There are just over 100 of these robotic systems in the nation – three of which are in Oklahoma, and there are none overseas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
KRMG

New board game has Oklahoma connection

TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Dental Office#Okcfd#The Yomi Dental System#Science Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
KOCO

Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy