ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Berrien County Health Department holds Back to School Bash

By Samantha Albert
WNDU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Press Ganey, Forsta host annual ‘Community Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey’s employees serve the South Bend Community across 20 different organizations. 500 South Bend-based employees, and Press Ganey executives, were joined by Mayor James Mueller, Press Ganey CEO Patrick Ryan, and other leaders to start the day off. Some of the sites where...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
WNDU

SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Cass County K9 locates missing woman with Alzheimer's

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Cass County K9 found an Alzheimer's patient after the woman went missing on a walk, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hoffman Road for a report that a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was missing.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Bash#Immunizations
WNDU

Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WLNS

Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy outages fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy customers affected by Wednesday night’s outages have had power restored. Over 91,000 Consumers Energy customers had their power affected as winds hit 60 miles per hour during a string of thunderstorms. More than 210 crews worked through last night and today and restored power to 56,000 […]
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Department of Health
michigan.gov

Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

‘Get Wet for a Vet’ celebrates 10th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride. Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director. Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy