Providence City Council votes in favor of $125M grant towards public schools

Read on www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
ABC6.com
North Providence Town Council to vote on school bond question
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Town Council is set to meet Friday morning to hold a vote on whether or not to add a question to November’s ballot. If the vote passes, voters this fall will be able to decide whether or not to issue $125,000 worth of school bonds for proposed school rebuilding projects.
ABC6.com
Elorza vetoes City Council’s proposed hybrid school board
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Friday vetoed the City Council’s proposed hybrid school board. The City Council’s proposition would include having non-partisan elections for five regions: north, south, east, west, and central. Each region would elect two school board members, for a total of 10 members, serving on three, four-year term limits for board members.
johnstonsunrise.net
New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee
The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
ABC6.com
Johnston Board of Canvassers to look into General Assembly candidate’s residency
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Board of Canvassers will look into the residency of a candidate running for General Assembly Thursday. State Rep. Edward Cardillo Jr. is facing a potential primary challenge from his nephew, Dennis Cardillo Jr. Cardillo Jr. claims that he has “unequivocal physical evidence” that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rimonthly.com
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
GoLocalProv
General Treasurer Candidate Diossa Failed to Disclose Interest in Compassion Center in Ethics Filing
James Diossa, now a candidate for General Treasurer, was a board member of a compassion center who applied for a state license in 2020. He was serving as mayor of Central Falls when his syndicate applied for its license. There was no prohibition from him applying while he was mayor.
ABC6.com
Warwick schools to hold second info session on new high school proposal
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick schools will hold the second of two info sessions on the new high school proposal on Thursday. Thursday’s session will start at 7 p.m. at Toll Gate High School. Voters in Warwick have a second opportunity to learn about the new school referendum...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston’s Town Republican Committee holds signature party
On a recent beautiful summer morning, Saturday, July 9, the Johnston Town Republican Committee (JTRC) held a Signature Party in Johnston. “This is an exciting time for change,” said Nick Grasso, the Vice Chairman of the JRTC. “All four representative districts in Johnston will have a race, with three Republicans and one Independent giving the residents of Johnston a choice that, for many years, they simply did not have. Our constituents are not represented well when incumbents are not challenged year after year.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
Turnto10.com
Mayor Elorza to announce immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is scheduled to announce an immigration legal assistance and COVID-19 recovery program. Multiple organizations that represent the interests of immigrants will be present. Latino Policy Institute Executive Director Marcela Betancur, and Executive Director of Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Kathy Cloutier are...
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
newportthisweek.com
Public Access Issues Raised on Scott’s Wharf
A local organization is petitioning the Newport City Council to consider a potential encroachment on public land on Scott’s Wharf. The Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), a nonprofit that advocates for public access to the harbor, sent a letter to the council alleging that Smoke House restaurant has placed an enclosed dumpster and refrigeration unit on city property in what the letter called a “clear encroachment.” Smoke House, like its neighbor, The Mooring, is owned and operated by Newport Restaurant Group (NRG).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Attorney calls out North Kingstown School Committee to commit to recommendations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — An attorney representing victims of alleged naked “fat checks” at North Kingstown High School on Thursday reiterated his call to implement a judge’s recommendations previously outlined. Attorney Tim Conlon said the school is not acting on the judge’s recommendation to provide...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
ABC6.com
Bishop Connolly High School to go 100% solar by 2023
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River is installing solar panels. The school is partnering with an energy company to cover the roof with the panels. The panels will eventually cover all of the school’s electricity needs. Bishop Connolly Principal Kathleen St. Laurent...
Pedestrian bridge to be demolished at South Attleboro train station
Construction at the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station will begin in the fall, according to the MBTA.
ABC6.com
Hundreds swim at 46th Save The Bay’s fundraiser in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
ABC6.com
Large police presence in North Providence neighborhood
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s a large police presence on Wentworth Street in North Providence Saturday evening. Officers are seen canvassing the neighborhood just before 8 p.m. We’ll have more information as this news develops.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
Comments / 1