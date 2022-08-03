Providence City Council votes in favor of $125M grant towards public schools

On a recent beautiful summer morning, Saturday, July 9, the Johnston Town Republican Committee (JTRC) held a Signature Party in Johnston. “This is an exciting time for change,” said Nick Grasso, the Vice Chairman of the JRTC. “All four representative districts in Johnston will have a race, with three Republicans and one Independent giving the residents of Johnston a choice that, for many years, they simply did not have. Our constituents are not represented well when incumbents are not challenged year after year.”

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO