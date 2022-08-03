ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Direct Relief

Operational Update: Insulin for Sri Lanka, Supporting First Responders in Ukraine, Kentucky Flooding

Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 359 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 8.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more. This week, Direct Relief prepared...
