Global Update: Flooding in Kentucky, Sri Lanka’s Medication Shortages; Diabetes in Ukraine
In Kyiv, Ukraine, Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe attends a healthcare summit with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other local organizations, and a child in a bomb shelter begins a lifelong battle against diabetes. In response to the extensive damage and loss of life caused by flooding in Kentucky,...
Direct Relief Commits an Initial $250,000 to Kentucky Relief Efforts
In response to the extensive damage and loss of life caused by flooding in Kentucky, Direct Relief has made an initial cash commitment of $250,000 to facilitate the rapid deployment of emergency medical supplies and operating funds. Direct Relief has extended offers of assistance to Kentucky-based organizations and agencies, including...
Nearly 70% of People in US Exposed to Significant Wildfire Smoke Last Month
Nearly 70 percent of the US population across parts of every state in the continental US, except for Georgia and South Carolina, experienced at least one day of heavy- or medium-density wildfire smoke last month, according to a new analysis by Direct Relief’s research and analysis team of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Operational Update: Insulin for Sri Lanka, Supporting First Responders in Ukraine, Kentucky Flooding
Over the past seven days, Direct Relief delivered 359 shipments of requested medical aid to 37 US states and territories and 11 countries worldwide, including Ukraine. The shipments contained 8.9 million defined daily doses of medication, including insulin, antibiotics, prenatal vitamins, cardiovascular medications, and more. This week, Direct Relief prepared...
In Rural Mississippi, Plan A Goes the Distance for Patients
On sweltering summer days, when temperatures in Mississippi linger at 90 degrees or higher, a line of people will stand outside the mobile unit. “[The heat]’s very unpleasant,” said Dr. Caroline Weinberg, founder and CEO of Plan A Health. “But inside it’s nice and cool.”. The...
