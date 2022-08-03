Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer

Read on bioengineer.org
Related
bioengineer.org
NELSON trial protocol more sensitive than NLST and may increase the benefits of lung cancer screening, while reducing unnecessary follow-up procedures
NELSON Trial Protocol More Sensitive than NLST and May Increase the Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening, While Reducing Unnecessary Follow-up Procedures. NELSON Trial Protocol More Sensitive than NLST and May Increase the Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening, While Reducing Unnecessary Follow-up Procedures. (Vienna, August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST) –...
bioengineer.org
IASLC early detection and screening committee to report on global obstacles to lung cancer screening
(Vienna-August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)—Lung cancer screening with low dose CT technology has been shown to be effective in reducing mortality associated with lung cancer but current data on the status of lung cancer screening data in low- and middle-income countries is scarce, often opinion-based or is limited.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
bioengineer.org
Study that investigated whether three smoking cessation drugs could reduce alcohol intake yields unexpected finding
A clinical trial to test whether three proven smoking cessation treatments could also reduce alcohol intake found no differences between the medications, but the rates of behavior change for alcohol consumption and smoking were high in all treatment groups. Results suggest these medications could play an important role to reduce alcohol use and smoking at the same time. Unexpectedly, nicotine replacement therapy performed as well as the prescription drugs varenicline and cytisine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
How pathogenic gene variants lead to heart failure
Cardiomyopathy is not a uniform disease. Rather, individual genetic defects lead to heart failure in different ways, an international consortium reports in Science. The molecular and cellular mechanisms that lead to heart failure in people with cardiomyopathy are determined by the specific gene variant that each patient carries, according to newly published research based on the first comprehensive single-cell analysis of cardiac cells from healthy and failing hearts.
bioengineer.org
Mitochondrial DNA mutations linked to heart disease risk
Mitochondria are organelles found within most cells, best known for generating the chemical energy required to power cellular functions. Increasingly, however, researchers are discovering how mitochondrial function — and dysfunction — play critical roles in numerous diseases, and even aging. Mitochondria are organelles found within most cells, best...
bioengineer.org
Hyaluranic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
bioengineer.org
A brain mechanism underlying the evolution of anxiety
Monoamine neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine play important roles in our cognitive and emotional functions. Their evolutionary origins date back to metazoans, and while the function of related genes is strongly evolutionarily conserved, genetic variation within and between species has been reported to have a significant impact on animal mental characteristics such as sociality, aggression, anxiety, and depression.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
New at-home, saliva-based COVID test as effective as PCR in preliminary analysis
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — PCR tests, also called molecular tests or nucleic acid tests, are considered the gold standard in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that gives rise to COVID-19. However, they can take a few days to process, resulting in unnecessary quarantine for negative individuals or delays for those who require proof of negative testing for travel or other commitments. Rapid antigen-detecting tests, on the other hand, are convenient, but less reliable than PCR tests.
Comments / 0