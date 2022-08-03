ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

thesource.com

Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond

A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
CBS Sacramento

Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time

CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
HipHopDX.com

Yungeen Ace Gets Tattoo Sleeve Honoring JayDaYoungan

Yungeen Ace has got some new ink honoring his late friend and collaborator JayDaYoungan, who was shot and killed last week in Louisiana. On Wednesday (August 3), Ace took to Instagram to show off a fresh leg sleeve featuring a “Forever 23” tattoo, which is an homage to the late “23 Island” rapper.
