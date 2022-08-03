PHOTOS: S.I. Interclub Swimming Championships: Smooth strokes and exciting finishes highlight prelims

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
PHOTOS: Staten Island Interclub Swimming Championships: Hillside claims third straight crown
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: SILive.com is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery and choose GET PHOTO to download print-quality images free of charge. Plus, get 50% off the purchase of keepsakes. If you’re not already a subscriber, sign up here. Note to SILive.com mobile app users: To download high-resolution photos, please access this report and gallery from a standard mobile or desktop/laptop web browser.
Lancaster beats Staten Island FerryHawks in last at-bat
LANCASTER, Pa. -- Jake Hoover singled in the winning run off reliever Connor Law with no one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Lancaster Barnstormers topped the Staten Island FerryHawks, 4-3, in an Atlantic League game Saturday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The North-division leading Barnstormers,...
Staten Island FerryHawks snap six-game losing skein
The Staten Island FerryHawks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-7 Atlantic League victory over the Long Island Ducks Thursday night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The win enabled Staten Island to salvage one game in the latest three-game series of the “Battle of the Belt” with...
Where’s the best calamari in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Denino’s wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pizza isn’t the only thing Denino’s does well. Just ask the thousands of Staten Islanders who voted for the Port Richmond staple in the Advance/SILive.com’s Bracket Buster challenge looking for the best calamari.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norma D’Arrigo dies. She was 94. Credit her with a new YMCA on the South Shore, Snug Harbor on the North – and a dozen in between.
She knew how to dream the impossible dream, and turn it into reality. Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a visionary whose leadership skills and generosity benefitted a dozen organizations, from the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden to the College of Staten Island and the YMCA, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan.
Behind-the-scenes at Wing World, a Staten Island eatery featuring 28 Buffalo wing flavors | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this week’s episode of The Dish, Deanna and Lou Raiolo talk about why their chicken wings are distinct. As the owners of Wing World in Castleton Corners, their world truly revolves around the product. But there’s more to the Castleton Corners Buffalo wing...
‘Come Home to Hope’ at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When your train suddenly starts slowing down while you’re running late to work, sometimes there’s no other choice but to muster some hope you’ll make it. Hope is the central theme for Joel and Victoria Osteen’s event this Saturday at Yankee Stadium. They joined New York Living on Friday to invite […]
Let’s Go Mets! Refresh your Mets merch with Fanatics.com — and enjoy free shipping
Let’s go Mets! The Mets won against the Atlanta Braves 6-4 Thursday at Citi Field, as Tyler Naquin homered twice in his home debut (making it an exciting game to watch, live or on television!) and Edwin Diaz pitched the last two innings for a pivotal victory of a five-game series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Welcome back’: After 2-year hiatus, Staten Island block party returns to Dudley Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, family, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday along Dudley Avenue in Sunnyside for its 15th block party. Those who attended battled the heat and humidity to enjoy an afternoon filled with fun, food and face painting.
Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Francis Aloysius McGinn, 93, of Neshanic Station, N.J., died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McGinn was born and raised on Staten Island, living there with his wife and family until 1978.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service again
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Boats will depart from the St. George Ferry Terminal on the hour and the Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the half-hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC. Typically,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. George Theatre unveils new VG Lounge to enhance patron experience
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Patrons of the arts, including board members and friends of the St. George Theatre, gathered Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the newly designed VG Lounge at the historic movie palace that originally served as home to vaudevillians before being restored to its original grandeur by the Cappozalo family.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Happy August to all. Spend these hot days with a new family member.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Does your dog or cat love the beach?. As carefree as trips to the beach might seem, the truth is even a leisurely romp in the sand can be much improved by a little preparation. The basics are always essential — leash, water, and collar with...
10 Best NYC Booze Cruises And Boat Parties For The Summer
Is there a better way to spend a summer afternoon than cruising around NYC waters with some boozy drinks? We think not! Now that we’re in the dog days of summer it’s time to grab your crew and hit the open waters for a day (or night!) of fun. We gathered up some of our favorite NYC booze cruises that are perfect for sipping on tasty cocktails, dancing the night away, or even just grabbing some food. Check out our picks below! Even though the sun is starting to set even earlier now, a sunset booze cruise truly can’t be...
Boy, 16, shot in leg on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Port Richmond early Friday morning, police said. The victim was standing on Harrison Avenue near Faber Street around 12:45 a.m. when the incident occurred, said a spokesman for the NYPD.
Gym, tan, loft? ‘Jersey Shore’ star purchases posh Soho apartment for almost $4M, report says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame is heading back to the East Coast. The former Eltingville resident, who had recently been living in Los Angeles, shelled out $3.43 million for a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom Manhattan apartment, the New York Post has reported. Located in...
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
Yankees vs. Cardinals picks, parlays and trade recaps after busy deadline: Sat, 8/6
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Yankees lost three games in a row for the first time this season after they fell to the St. Louis...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0