WBTV
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
WBTV
Tax-free weekend underway in S.C.
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Lightning strike blamed for North Carolina house fire
The fire happened Thursday night, August 4, at a home along Fairmead Drive in Concord.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
WBTV
Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 55 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
WBTV
Nearly 600 flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, most in U.S. on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight weekend, several hundred flights have been delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to Flight Aware, nearly 500 flights were delayed coming in or out of Charlotte last Sunday. Today, that count has reached nearly 600 - the most of any airport...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
WBTV
Unexpected fire sets back Camino food pantry operations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Camino Health Center, a Charlotte nonprofit that provides food and healthcare to underserved communities, said an unexpected fire on the Fourth of July has damaged their building and set back their food pantry operations. On a day no one was in the building, Camino CEO...
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
WBTV
Battle over the cheapest gas prices on in Shelby
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
WBTV
Cloudy start to the day with heat and storms this evening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more heat and afternoon/evening storms on the way. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Expect hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s.
WBTV
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
WBTV
Car break-ins up 2 percent in CMPD’s South Division so far this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week we talked with a woman trying to alert the community to the fact many cars are being broken into, often in broad daylight. It happened to her this past weekend at a Ballantyne gym. WBTV reached out to CMPD about crime data in...
WBTV
Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
