Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tax-free weekend underway in S.C.

Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary

Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Affordable Housing#Police#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eastland Mall#Eastland Yards#Robinhood
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Unexpected fire sets back Camino food pantry operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Camino Health Center, a Charlotte nonprofit that provides food and healthcare to underserved communities, said an unexpected fire on the Fourth of July has damaged their building and set back their food pantry operations. On a day no one was in the building, Camino CEO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Battle over the cheapest gas prices on in Shelby

ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Cloudy start to the day with heat and storms this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more heat and afternoon/evening storms on the way. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region with scattered thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Expect hot and humid with high temperatures near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police make second arrest in April homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person has been arrested and charged in a shooting in southwest Charlotte that left a man dead in April. Siley was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road April 30. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 25-year-old Jasmine Howard on July 26 in Lee Summit, Missouri.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Avebury Drive near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC

