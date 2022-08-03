Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Dave Owen
3d ago
Err They teach you in Driver Ed to make sure BEFORE you cross RR tracks you got room on other side The train has the Right Of Way
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
