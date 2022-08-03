Read on alerts.weather.gov
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms expected; Tropics waking up
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
WINKNEWS.com
Tornado briefly touches down near Clam Pass in North Naples
A tornado briefly touched down in North Naples on Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority has video confirming the touchdown between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The tornado pushed offshore before lifting. There are currently no damage reports. If you have video or photos of the tornado you can email tips@winknews.com.
CANCELED: Purple Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Purple Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old man on Saturday was canceled, authorities say. Jerome David Clark was reportedly found and is safe. He was initially last seen on Londonderry Drive leaving Doctor's hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 4
MaryAnn Tygh Parks captured this photo of a fawn having a bite to eat at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers homeowners speaks after lightning strike causes fire
The life of a homeowner changed in a flash on Wednesday night after her home was struck by lightning. The lightning struck the top of the Fawn Ridge Drive home in south Fort Myers during Wednesday night storms. She said she doesn’t know where to live, but her message is...
Mysuncoast.com
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
Brush fire caused by overheated lawnmower
No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday afternoon.
Lightning sparks house fire in Danforth Lakes neighborhood
South Trail fire officials say a Wednesday evening fire was caused by lightning. Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
Three Florida Men Arrested For Stealing And Burning A Tiny Home
Three Florida men were arrested for the theft and destruction of a Pioneer model tiny home with an estimated value of $30,000. The home was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. Brothers, Kevin Padilla, 64, and David Padilla, 68, were arrested. Phillip Aust, 36, was also
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
classiccountry1045.com
DCSO Seeking Woman “Warrant Wednesday”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is requesting any information you may have on the whereabouts of Dalya VanFleet on two (2) active Warrants for a combined six (6) Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. Please call DCSO at (863) 993-4700, SW Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
WINKNEWS.com
Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting
A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
WINKNEWS.com
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
sarasotapd.org
News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
