Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle

Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
travelnowsmart.com

Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!

Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
BELLEVUE, WA
multihousingnews.com

Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M

HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, WA
The Stranger

Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.

On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening

LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: NYC Edition

Last week, I spent a lot of time in New York City, so this week’s column is NYC-themed! Spotted this bumper sticker in Bushwick and did, in fact, see several cars honking. They mean “you’re” not “your,” but the message is still correct. Has...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Seattle

Are you looking for the best Korean BBQ food in Seattle, Washington? We’ve got you covered with a list of the top places in the area. Visit cozy family-owned joints, trendy new diners, and upscale locations. Cook your food on a tiny Korean grill or order meals from some of Seattle’s top chefs.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit

Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.

