Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
I-5 construction persists through Seafair weekend with WSDOT halfway through revival project
This is about as busy of a summer weekend as you can get in Seattle, but construction will not be taking any time off. This is Seafair Weekend. Our first real one in three years. The Blue Angels are flying. The hydros are racing. The Mariners are in playoff contention...
Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
travelnowsmart.com
Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!
Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
KING-5
A peaceful paradise awaits the new owner of this Redmond retreat - Unreal Estate
REDMOND, Wash. — It's a home built on a foundation of strength and serenity. "When I take clients here for the first time, I don't want to speak too much. I want to bring them into the home and let them absorb this sense of tranquility," said broker Alex Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Reality.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: NYC Edition
Last week, I spent a lot of time in New York City, so this week’s column is NYC-themed! Spotted this bumper sticker in Bushwick and did, in fact, see several cars honking. They mean “you’re” not “your,” but the message is still correct. Has...
myedmondsnews.com
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Seattle
Are you looking for the best Korean BBQ food in Seattle, Washington? We’ve got you covered with a list of the top places in the area. Visit cozy family-owned joints, trendy new diners, and upscale locations. Cook your food on a tiny Korean grill or order meals from some of Seattle’s top chefs.
Chronicle
Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit
Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
