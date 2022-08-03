Student voices: Grasping techniques of journalism

Read on www.oregonlive.com
kptv.com
Oregon public library funding ‘gender affirming closet’ for students
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A public library in Lincoln City plans to conduct a “donation kickoff” Thursday to fund a local high school’s “gender affirming closet,” which would give “clothes, makeup, and accessories” to transgender students. For people who can’t make it...
beachconnection.net
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Bill Oram: 2 words from Oregon State football provide clear sign of Beavers’ rise
In the ever-expanding lexicon of college football, a new term has crept into Oregon State’s vocabulary this summer. “I think it’s loud and clear now,” defensive back Jaydon Grant said on Friday. “This team, we think we’re capable of winning the Pac-12 championship.”
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
Anti-vax feminist author evokes online harassment for one Salem restaurant
SALEM, Ore. — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Oregon Ducks interior defensive line restocked with experience, depth
EUGENE — No Oregon Ducks position group has been more significantly and enormously enhanced this offseason than the interior defensive line. Starters Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae and Keyon Ware-Hudson all missed spring following winter surgeries and have returned to the field. Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers each arrived from Nebraska, where they played for Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Then Sir Mells and Ben Roberts arrived, giving Oregon seven more players to open fall camp — two more scholarship players than the Ducks had in the spring.
5 questions for Oregon Ducks to open fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon with position battles to determine and a two-deep to sort out. Here are five of the biggest questions facing the Ducks as camp begins:. 1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?. Nix ended spring clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and...
klcc.org
With just over 73% of Lane County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say "we can do better"
Lane Transit District is teaming up with Public Health to boost the county's COVID-19 vaccination rate. Health care professionals will be at the Springfield Bus Station Thursday, from 10am to noon, to give free vaccines. Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained why. “We’re hovering right around a 73 percent mark...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Contract details for Oregon Ducks cross country, track and field coach Jerry Schumacher
EUGENE — Jerry Schumacher’s contract at Oregon is for seven years and worth over $3.4 million. Schumacher, who was hired at UO last month, agreed to a deal that runs through June 2029 and will begin earning a prorated $450,000 this year, with raises of $12,500 annually for each of the next six years for a total of $3,412,500.
canbyfirst.com
DEQ Levies $114K Fine Against Icon Construction for Canby Projects
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in June levied more than $100,000 in fines against Icon Construction, claiming the West Linn-based developer committed multiple stormwater-related permit violations in connection with four Canby housing projects. Icon has appealed the fines and, through its attorneys, has aggressively denied any wrongdoing in its...
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray brings an energy to Oregon State’s defense that players can’t ignore
To understand what it’s like to play defense under Oregon State’s Trent Bray, picture this. After practicing for 100 minutes under an increasingly scorching sun midday Friday, the Beavers end practice with a team huddle. It’s then time for a few OSU players and coaches to talk to the media.
cityofsalem.net
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
beachconnection.net
Sewage Warning Partially Lifted for Newport's Yaquina Bay on Central Oregon Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – One bay on the central Oregon coast can return to normal after a nasty sewage issue - mostly normal, that is. After a major sewage line rupture last month that closed off waters of the Yaquina Bay in Newport, that water hazard warning is now partially lifted as of today, August 3. The City of Newport Public Works announced the reopening of much of the shoreline of the central Oregon coast bay's waters, although not all of it.
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. entering transfer portal
EUGENE — Former Oregon linebacker Adrian Jackson Jr. is looking to continue his career elsewhere. Jackson announced he’s in the transfer portal on Thursday, a week after he was removed from UO’s roster. A situational pass rusher for much of his career, Jackson is entering his fifth-year...
kezi.com
Loved ones recall tragic moments leading up to young man's drowning; officials weigh in
VENETA, Ore. -- Loved ones of Jeremy Van Brocklin, the 17-year-old boy who drowned in Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday, August 1, are speaking out. It was a situation that unfolded so fast for Stormy Barton, Van Brocklin's girlfriend. "I just can't get his face out of my head. He...
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
