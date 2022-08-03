ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action Sports Jax is LIVE in Canton ahead of Jaguars’ Hall of Fame game, Tony Boselli’s enshrinement

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
It’s a big weekend for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Action Sports Jax has you covered.

On Thursday, Action Sports Jax is LIVE from Canton on FOX30 Action News Jax at 6:30 ahead of the Jags’ 8 p.m. matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Friday, the Action Sports Jax team will celebrate Tony Boselli, the Jags’ first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. On both CBS47 and FOX30, Jaguars All Access airs at 7 p.m. followed by the Time for Tony special at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday is enshrinement day and you can catch all the highlights from Boselli’s speech on Action Sports Jax Primetime at 10:30 p.m. on FOX30 and 11:30 p.m. on CBS47. Also getting the Hall of Fame nod this weekend is Jacksonville native and Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler and the Action Sports Jax team will be there as he receives his gold jacket.

On Sunday, the Jaguars are back at training camp and you can count on Action Sports Jax to bring you all the highlights on FOX30 and 11:30 p.m. on CBS47.

