Marysville Looks To Add Another 263 Acres Inside City Limits
MARYSVILLE – Marysville City Council will consider expanding the size of the city Monday at its regular meeting as the first reading of an ordinance that will accept the annexation into Marysville of over 263 acres in Paris Township – just west of the current city limits near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36 interchange – will be presented at the meeting.
City Breaks Ground On Two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, have broken ground on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park. Sawmill Parkway...
Section of U.S. 36 restricted to one lane starting Aug. 8
MOUNT VERNON -- The Ohio Department of Transportations has issued its current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County. U.S. Route 36 lane closure for bridge deck repairs - Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, motorists can expect U.S. 36 to be restricted to one lane west of Mt. Liberty for bridge deck repairs. Estimated completion is Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
Knox County signs off on Table Rock subdivision
MOUNT VERNON — Local officials signed off on the Table Rock subdivision, the first subdivision to reach fruition in many years. The Regional Planning Commission approved the final plat map on July 21. On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners, Hillier Township trustees, county engineer, and Knox Public Health made it official.
Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward
Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
City issues a boil water advisory
The depressurization of a water line in Bellefontaine has prompted the city’s water department to issue a boil advisory for certain residents. The advisory includes the homes in the 300 and 400 blocks of Washington Avenue. Locations affected are:. 333, 336, 340, 345, 400, 404, 408, 409, 412, 415,...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
County resident steps into new role with Ohio School Safety Center
A 1990 Indian Lake High School with many years of dedicated service to her community has been tapped by Governor Mike DeWine as the chief training officer overseeing the Ohio School Safety Center’s new Safety & Crisis Division, as announced this week during the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.
Mansfield City Council yanks employee bonuses from ARPA spending request
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council pulled back on the reins a bit Wednesday night, albeit perhaps temporarily, on the administration's latest American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Mayor Tim Theaker had proposed about $3.3 million in new ARPA spending, half of which was approved by local legislators. Local News. Locally...
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood says she spent nearly a month fighting to get AEP Ohio to replace a dangerous power line, but the company has a different account of what happened. Hilltop resident Sarah Bidwell said she first noticed issues with a power line over her backyard and alley […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
UCSO Reports – August 4, 2022
A deputy responded to the roundabout at State Route 161 and Eiterman Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2009 Ford Ranger. The driver of the Ford, Molina E. Cabrera, age 47 of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. A crash report was taken, #80-22-325.
VFW Post 3320 Donates Flagpole To Marysville’s BMX Track
MARYSVILLE – After two years of existence, the Marysville BMX track, 618 N. Main St., now has a flagpole on which to fly Old Glory and the Marysville City flag on the grounds, as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3320 donated the flagpole and the flags at a short ceremony at the BMX track Wednesday evening.
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
Garrette Park in West Jefferson is a New Favorite
Garrette Park in West Jefferson, Ohio is an accessible playground with a unique gravity rail that kids will go crazy for!. There have been a couple of times when we just happen to stumble upon a brand new, hidden gem! That happened at the Ninja Course at Glacier Ridge Metro Park, and it happened a few weeks ago when I took the boys to West Jefferson to try out a coffee shop downtown called The Daily Buzz.
Schools Soon To Be Back In Session
The hours of daylight in Ohio are now slowly shrinking which can only mean one thing: Schools throughout Union County and the State of Ohio will soon be opening their doors for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Below are the starting dates for schools in Union County....
