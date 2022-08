At 9:55 a.m. Dakota Schrecengost, 20, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, for contempt of court. At 8:05 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 399 on W. Hwy. 6 for an abandoned vehicle. At 11:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the...

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO