Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
'We don't feel heard' | New Orleans youth want to be a part of the solution
NEW ORLEANS — If you want to see the future of New Orleans, you don't have to look far. The city's teenagers are dealing with the same problems as the rest of us, but their voices are usually ignored when it comes to the search for solutions. That's why...
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
avoyellestoday.com
Michael Bertucci, Metairie
Michael Peter "Mike" Bertucci, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 71 years. He was a resident of Montz, LA. He was born on March 23, 1951 to the late Elmire Lillian Bergeron and Joseph John "Joe" Bertucci Sr. Beloved husband of Priscilla Bordelon Bertucci of Marksville, LA of 52 years, and loving father of Michael P. Bertucci, Jr. (Joan) and Kelly Jo LeBlanc (Randy). He was a devoted grandfather to Brenton (Carolyn) & Allie Bertucci, Andrea Poche, Hannah & Kyle Bertucci, as well as a great-grandfather to Blaire & Elle Bertucci. He was a loving brother of Ginny Walters (Kenny), Ronald J. Bertucci, Sr. (Emily), and the late Joann Liberto (Vincent) and Joseph John "Joby" Bertucci Jr. (Dawn). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and had a fond love for Mardi Gras, his New Orleans Saints and hunting at his camp town in Mississippi. He worked with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad for more than 39 years as a machinist, was committed to the Belt's Safety Committee, as well as served as Vice President on the Federal Credit Unions Board of Directors. Everyone who knew or met Mike loved him, because he had a true heart of gold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. 70001.
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023
On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project announced that they will not return in 2023.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Should more New Orleanians own guns for self-defense?
Growing up in a small Arkansas town, I was around guns frequently. I spent many an hour watching my cousins who were national skeet shooting champions. One of them, a female, is still ranked on the national circuit. I knew that guns were for hunting and recreation but also for protection.
Cantrell to announce changes at NOPD after PANO interview on WWL
The mayor of New Orleans is making changes at NOPD. It’s not clear what those changes will be. She has called a news conference today amid plummeting police morale and surging violent crime.
NOLA.com
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running
Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
wgno.com
The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!
The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans! There you can find lots of food and fun, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy as the weekend moves forward. We do have rain and storms around the area Friday but as expected this activity...
Reaction to Mayor Cantrell's press event is swift, critical
Just a couple of hours after Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to the podium to make a number of ‘landmark’ announcements for the New Orleans Police Department.
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
Search renewed for remains of 4 victims of 1973 gay bar fire
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified. The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Murdered in Hometown in Louisiana A Month After Newborn’s Death
Javorius Scott, best known by Rapper JayDaYoungan, was murdered in a shooting in his birthplace of Bogalusa, Louisiana, according to the local police. The Louisiana rap artist parted at the young age of 24.
