Michael Peter "Mike" Bertucci, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 71 years. He was a resident of Montz, LA. He was born on March 23, 1951 to the late Elmire Lillian Bergeron and Joseph John "Joe" Bertucci Sr. Beloved husband of Priscilla Bordelon Bertucci of Marksville, LA of 52 years, and loving father of Michael P. Bertucci, Jr. (Joan) and Kelly Jo LeBlanc (Randy). He was a devoted grandfather to Brenton (Carolyn) & Allie Bertucci, Andrea Poche, Hannah & Kyle Bertucci, as well as a great-grandfather to Blaire & Elle Bertucci. He was a loving brother of Ginny Walters (Kenny), Ronald J. Bertucci, Sr. (Emily), and the late Joann Liberto (Vincent) and Joseph John "Joby" Bertucci Jr. (Dawn). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and had a fond love for Mardi Gras, his New Orleans Saints and hunting at his camp town in Mississippi. He worked with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad for more than 39 years as a machinist, was committed to the Belt's Safety Committee, as well as served as Vice President on the Federal Credit Unions Board of Directors. Everyone who knew or met Mike loved him, because he had a true heart of gold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. 70001.

