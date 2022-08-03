ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
Michael Bertucci, Metairie

Michael Peter "Mike" Bertucci, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 71 years. He was a resident of Montz, LA. He was born on March 23, 1951 to the late Elmire Lillian Bergeron and Joseph John "Joe" Bertucci Sr. Beloved husband of Priscilla Bordelon Bertucci of Marksville, LA of 52 years, and loving father of Michael P. Bertucci, Jr. (Joan) and Kelly Jo LeBlanc (Randy). He was a devoted grandfather to Brenton (Carolyn) & Allie Bertucci, Andrea Poche, Hannah & Kyle Bertucci, as well as a great-grandfather to Blaire & Elle Bertucci. He was a loving brother of Ginny Walters (Kenny), Ronald J. Bertucci, Sr. (Emily), and the late Joann Liberto (Vincent) and Joseph John "Joby" Bertucci Jr. (Dawn). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and had a fond love for Mardi Gras, his New Orleans Saints and hunting at his camp town in Mississippi. He worked with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad for more than 39 years as a machinist, was committed to the Belt's Safety Committee, as well as served as Vice President on the Federal Credit Unions Board of Directors. Everyone who knew or met Mike loved him, because he had a true heart of gold. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. 70001.
Viewpoint: Should more New Orleanians own guns for self-defense?

Growing up in a small Arkansas town, I was around guns frequently. I spent many an hour watching my cousins who were national skeet shooting champions. One of them, a female, is still ranked on the national circuit. I knew that guns were for hunting and recreation but also for protection.
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running

Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
