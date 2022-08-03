Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
KTAL
Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTAL
CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a firey 18-wheeler versus train crash Friday afternoon. Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report …. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTAL
Shreveport police seek help to identify car burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person caught on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle. Police say the burglary happened on July 16 in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. Video and still images show an individual attempting to steal the vehicle. Minutes before that, he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking keys from a purse inside the vehicle.
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KTAL
Vivian man gets 11 years for stabbing pregnant letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for stabbing a pregnant postal worker in 2021. A federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Derrick Thomas in September 2021 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges on March 22.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
