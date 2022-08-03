ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
KPEL 96.5

Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car

Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA

Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
KTAL

CPSO investigates fiery 18-wheeler, train crash

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a firey 18-wheeler versus train crash Friday afternoon. Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report …. CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym Named A Panda Cares® …. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport...
KTAL

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
hopeprescott.com

Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTAL

Shreveport police seek help to identify car burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person caught on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle. Police say the burglary happened on July 16 in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. Video and still images show an individual attempting to steal the vehicle. Minutes before that, he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking keys from a purse inside the vehicle.
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers

Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KTAL

Vivian man gets 11 years for stabbing pregnant letter carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for stabbing a pregnant postal worker in 2021. A federal grand jury indicted 28-year-old Derrick Thomas in September 2021 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges on March 22.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
