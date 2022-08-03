ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State Fair

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is helping more people learn about Route 66.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a half a million dollar grant funding the fairgrounds exhibit on the famous road last week. Construction crews put up a 40-foot neon sign of Route 66 on Wednesday.

A Springfield tourism leader said that the exhibit will bring people to the city year-round.

“The experience at gate two is going to be a year round self guided experience,” said Scott Dahl, director of the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. “So, throughout the year, you’re going to be able to stop by and learn about Route 66, look at the neon and have that experience.”

The giant slide at the fairgrounds is also getting a paint job so fairgoers can slide down the route symbol. Dahl said that the newly themed slide will be open on Saturdays next summer outside of the fair.

