Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio

Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Need A New Date Idea in Minnesota? Try This!
Dating can be a lot sometimes, especially when you don’t know what to do. Also, sometimes when you have been in a relationship for a while it can seem like the fun has disappeared, or the honeymoon phase is no longer there. Well, here is an activity to try to not only find unique dates to do, but this will help you keep up with creating new dates. The idea is “Alphabet Dates”
mspmag.com
Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast
Rest and rejuvenate in the comfortable accommodations at Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. Whether staying for a business stopover, family getaway, or weekend trip, the hotel is ideal for any type of traveler. From the Owner. At Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, we focus on the details that...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Have You Tried Any of These Minnesota Top ‘Weird Food’ Combos?
We asked you to share a favorite food combo that everyone else thinks is completely weird -- and there was a clear favorite. You can see all the personal favorites below, but there was one that kept coming up over & over again:. The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich. Never...
Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant
Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota
It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!. This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It...
List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore
A nationwide list looking at the "hidden gem" vacation spots of the United States includes Minnesota's North Shore. While the stunning stretch of Lake Superior coast on the boundaries of Superior National Forest is no secret to Minnesotans who regularly make a beeline for it, it appears to have escaped the notice of those at destination travel blog Via Travelers.
This Minnesota Tunnel is Known as the ‘Tunnel of Terror’
It was originally an old Minnesota mine, but these days it serves as the stuff for nightmares, drawing hundreds of visitors each year. What makes this old tunnel so creepy? Well, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. The Legendary Tunnel of Terror. Check out the full...
Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience opens downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Whether you're an Alice in Wonderland fanatic or just like your fill of fantasy, there's a new experience in the North Loop that might be your cup of (spiked) tea. Now through Oct. 23, Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge is offering an immersive theatrical experience on their lower level.
northloop.org
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?
Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks. Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Weather Announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022. -- The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled Movie Under the Stars for Friday, August 26th due to rain and wet conditions. If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and...
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
