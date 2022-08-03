Amongst packed court room County leaders push 65+ property tax appraisal freeze idea to the voters in November

Read on devinenews.com
Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July
Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
Comal County to extend burn ban
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
San Antonio City Council Passes Abortion Rights Resolution
On Tuesday, in a 9-2 vote, the San Antonio City Council passed a resolution supporting abortion access in the city. Like the GRACE act passed in Austin on July 21, the resolution recommends stopping the use of city funds to prosecute, investigate, collect and share information with government officials to pursue abortion cases.
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
San Antonio halts Broadway plans over stalemate with TxDOT
Last we left this debacle TxDOT was open to conversation.
Here's what locals received when they donated blood
SAN ANTONIO — Free prizes and neighborhood pride. Those are the two things officials hope will make a dramatic difference in a critical blood shortage impacting the region now. Officials with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center recently announced that procedures at some local health care providers are...
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
Historic site where brothel once stood to receive archaeological research, public exhibit and permanent marker
The site of 503 Urban Loop — where a brothel and later orphanage once stood — was once again up for historic designation at The City of San Antonio’s Historic Design Review Commission. Except this time, there’s no building on the property. It burned down in February of this year.
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
State senator says DPS asked him to sign non-disclosure in exchange for Uvalde information
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told KXAN the Texas Department of Public Safety has asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for information on the Uvalde school mass shooting, but he wants those records made public.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines. The Current's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat...
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
'Highest salary of any school district': Southside ISD set for a record-breaking school year
SAN ANTONIO — It's set to be a record-breaking year in South Bexar County. More parents are enrolling their children in Southside ISD than ever before. KENS 5 witnessed the long lines at registration Wednesday and learned what's behind the growth. "Southside ISD is at a level it's never...
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
‘We need to know what happened:’ OLLU professor on importance of lawsuit against DPS
SAN ANTONIO – There have been questions about why newsrooms filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety over its refusal to release records in the Robb Elementary School massacre. “The media is the fourth estate, and our job is to inform the public,” said Antoinette Winstead,...
