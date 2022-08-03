ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

Amongst packed court room County leaders push 65+ property tax appraisal freeze idea to the voters in November

By admin
devinenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on devinenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
mycanyonlake.com

Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July

Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Comal County to extend burn ban

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
texassignal.com

San Antonio City Council Passes Abortion Rights Resolution

On Tuesday, in a 9-2 vote, the San Antonio City Council passed a resolution supporting abortion access in the city. Like the GRACE act passed in Austin on July 21, the resolution recommends stopping the use of city funds to prosecute, investigate, collect and share information with government officials to pursue abortion cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Hondo, TX
County
Medina County, TX
Medina County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Callis
Person
Jerry Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Elderly People#Illegal Immigrants#County Road#Politics Local#Navy
KSAT 12

New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Current

Chrissy Powell, Migrant Buses: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

It was a busy week for news in San Antonio, and stories about the city's new resolution supporting abortion rights, breaking crime developments and Texas' governor getting involved in another political fight dominated headlines. The Current's most-read story involved the revelation that missing San Antonio mom Chrissy Powell's car sat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy