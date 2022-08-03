ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Closet sale supports local women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Your outfits can help you feel confident at work or just throughout your day. Friday and Saturday you have a chance to freshen up your wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time. The Dress for Success Closet sale is underway this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: A fair time of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Hundreds of thousands of visitors will make their way to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds over the next nine days. But, for the people involved, the fun and excitement of the fair is a year-round job.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
kelo.com

A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed. The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Heck of a walleye

Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting

Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Discover Aviation Day takes off in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Discover Aviation Day is taking off in Sioux Falls. From a. Black Hawk helicopter, to WWII aircraft, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy. Dawson Sylvester may only be ten years old, but he’s already got his eyes set on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heather Taylor owns Taylor’s Pantry, a convenience and liquor store with gas pumps at the busy intersection of 41st and Minnesota. She spends money to advertise job openings. Twenty-two people recently applied for one. Twelve set up appointments to meet the owner....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
SIOUX FALLS, SD

