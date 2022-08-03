Tennessee schools begin new year amidst more open vaccine requirements

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 came the question of whether or not it would be required. Did that discussion open up more questions about vaccines beyond just COVID-19?

“I believe it did,” Moms for Liberty Wilson County chairwoman Amanda Price said. “I believe that when the CDC changed the definition of vaccination, it alarmed a lot of parents, and so they’ve become a little bit more conscientious.”

Price heads up Wilson County’s Moms for Liberty, a local chapter of a generally conservative organization that says it advocates for parental rights in schools—one of those being the right to informed consent about vaccines.

“I wouldn’t say that we necessarily fight against vaccine requirements,” Price said. “We just want parents to know what their rights are.”

One part of school vaccine requirements has changed recently.

“If the parents decide that it’s against their religious beliefs, then they can provide documentation for that,” Price said.

In the 2020-2021 school year, parents and guardians had to have a healthcare provider sign for a religious exemption—now just the guardian has to sign. Regardless, in Wilson County, it hasn’t really affected vaccine numbers much.

“There’s been nothing to raise any alarms to think there has been any difference in previous years on people getting those shots,” said Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer, Bart Barker.

School immunization requirements don’t include COVID-19.

“That’s a completely voluntary vaccine, but one that is urged and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC, the World Health Organization, and Dr. Schaffner, also,” Vanderbilt Medical Center professor Dr. William Schaffner said, gesturing to himself with a laugh.

The CDC says about 77% of people in the United States under the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

