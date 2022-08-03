Read on www.pacbiztimes.com
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
pacbiztimes.com
Thousands of new homes in pipeline in Moorpark
When Moorpark became a city in 1983, it adopted Ventura County’s housing and zoning regulations, rather than developing rules that would address the city’s specific land use and zoning needs. Over the years, this has pushed developers to request legislative changes and new amendments to the adopted county plans, which elongated and complicated the city’s…
pacbiztimes.com
Street Smarts: Direct Relief CEO makes Power & Influence list; Cowboys camp returns to Oxnard
For the second year in a row, NonProfit Times has named Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe to its Power & Influence Top 50 list. The list is a who’s who of leaders, ranging from chef Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen to billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a recent donor to Direct Relief, CSU…
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: ‘Trophy asset’ apartment building in Santa Barbara sells for $4M
This 19th-century building in Santa Barbara’s Upper East neighborhood recently sold for $4 million. (courtesy photo) A nine-unit multi-family trophy asset in Santa Barbara sold in June for $4 million, a little over the asking price of $3.975 million, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate. The Queen Anne-style home, located at 2024 Anacapa St., features…
pacbiztimes.com
Dubroff: Looking at the big picture in West Ventura’s industrial neighborhood
Drive north on Olive Street through the Westside neighborhood of Ventura and a few blocks before the intersection at West Stanley Avenue is an industrial area that harkens back to the city’s industrial past. Work yards, truck repair stations and a no-see-through fence with SoCal Gas markings on it are to the west. To the…
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Amazon Fresh Opens Its 40th Store
Amazon has announced that its 40th Amazon Fresh store is now open in The Promenade at Westlake (140 Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks, California). Since its debut in 2020, Amazon Fresh stores have continued to grow and expand in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Daily Nexus
It’s Okay To Change Your Major
It can feel daunting to consider switching your major, especially if you’ve already invested a lot of time and effort into your current one. But in actuality, about a third of college students change their minds least once during their college years. I am one of them. Personally, I’ve...
kclu.org
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
New Times
Less of a yawn: School districts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties prepare for school days with a later start
Kids across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are set to get a few extra minutes of shuteye when their school year begins later this month, and they have Senate Bill 328 to thank for it. Approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, the bill required the school...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in Goleta on Friday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Visitors from around the region and over seas are coming to Santa Barbara for the annual La Fiesta. One of the most popular aspects of the festival are the colorfully decorated eggshells filled with confetti. Dozens of local families are selling the eggs along State Street. They are considered the must The post Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire crews, aircraft fight vegetation fire in Goleta
A fire was first reported around 2:14 p.m., burning along N. Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta, within Los Padres National Forest.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Data Suggests Cow’: New Report Casts More Doubt over Montecito Debris Flow Remains
The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has closed its case on the remains discovered last summer reportedly belonging to missing Montecito Debris Flow victim Jack Cantin, determining through DNA analysis that the bone fragments unearthed by a former UCSB anthropologist and her team of students are probably not human, but more likely bovine.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday. El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from...
kclu.org
It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!
The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
Ventura commercial structure fire causes $25,000 in structure damages
A structure fire that broke out at a local commercial building on Wednesday evening caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage. The post Ventura commercial structure fire causes $25,000 in structure damages appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
