Goleta, CA

pacbiztimes.com

Thousands of new homes in pipeline in Moorpark

When Moorpark became a city in 1983, it adopted Ventura County’s housing and zoning regulations, rather than developing rules that would address the city’s specific land use and zoning needs. Over the years, this has pushed developers to request legislative changes and new amendments to the adopted county plans, which elongated and complicated the city’s…
MOORPARK, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: ‘Trophy asset’ apartment building in Santa Barbara sells for $4M

This 19th-century building in Santa Barbara’s Upper East neighborhood recently sold for $4 million. (courtesy photo) A nine-unit multi-family trophy asset in Santa Barbara sold in June for $4 million, a little over the asking price of $3.975 million, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate. The Queen Anne-style home, located at 2024 Anacapa St., features…
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Dubroff: Looking at the big picture in West Ventura’s industrial neighborhood

Drive north on Olive Street through the Westside neighborhood of Ventura and a few blocks before the intersection at West Stanley Avenue is an industrial area that harkens back to the city’s industrial past. Work yards, truck repair stations and a no-see-through fence with SoCal Gas markings on it are to the west. To the…
VENTURA, CA
Local
California Business
Goleta, CA
Business
City
Goleta, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Amazon Fresh Opens Its 40th Store

Amazon has announced that its 40th Amazon Fresh store is now open in The Promenade at Westlake (140 Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks, California). Since its debut in 2020, Amazon Fresh stores have continued to grow and expand in California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we're so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School

A new "pod" school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
GOLETA, CA
Daily Nexus

It’s Okay To Change Your Major

It can feel daunting to consider switching your major, especially if you've already invested a lot of time and effort into your current one. But in actuality, about a third of college students change their minds least once during their college years. I am one of them. Personally, I've...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Visitors from over seas discover confetti eggs at La Fiesta in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Visitors from around the region and over seas are coming to Santa Barbara for the annual La Fiesta. One of the most popular aspects of the festival are the colorfully decorated eggshells filled with confetti. Dozens of local families are selling the eggs along State Street. They are considered the must
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KEYT

Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday. El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!

The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme's Banana Festival will be back this year. It's set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
PORT HUENEME, CA

