The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Don Kretzer II
2d ago
There..... are...... no...... rights..... to...... abortion...... end of discussion.
How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers
“This change could make a difference, but those folks need a bump up, too, in other ways.”
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May. The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
4th county adds to Pa. ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians
The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'
Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
Changes to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Now In Effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act take effect today, Friday, August 5. The regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
