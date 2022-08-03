ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

 3 days ago
Don Kretzer II
2d ago

There..... are...... no...... rights..... to...... abortion...... end of discussion.

FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
therecord-online.com

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million

HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Pocono Update

Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians

The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Changes to Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Now In Effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that changes to regulations in Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act take effect today, Friday, August 5. The regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s...
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
