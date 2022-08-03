ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2XwY_0h3rBB8b00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave.

Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man gets probation for animal cruelty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was sentenced to three years of probation for animal cruelty. On November 13, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 28-year-old Kyle J. Ribarich was caring for a four-month old Rottweiler puppy when he threw it to the ground and hit it several times. The dog underwent surgery for a […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rally held on anniversary of teenager’s disappearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones are still holding out hope that a teenagerlast seen two years ago will be found safe. Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4, 2020. he was last seen on the Broadway and Memorial area in Buffalo. On Thursday night his mother held a community rally with the Bury the Violence […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy