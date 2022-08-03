ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyUYK_0h3rAeVL00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death.

Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix .

Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that prosecuting attorney Brooke Hinman laid out for Judge Roger Webber.

Hinman painted a brief picture of what happened at the First Heritage Inn in Rantoul Monday night when police said a fight broke out between Brazell and Rix .

They had the only two hotel rooms rented out that night, according to Hinman, who said multiple witnesses heard the fight and one saw it break out before it moved into a motel room.

Brazell claimed she became angry when Rix was smoking in one of the rooms, Hinman said.

Later, she was struggling to breathe, Hinman continued, and one of the witnesses and Brazell took a motionless Rix to the hospital. The autopsy report reads she died of blunt force trauma, and there was a “significant amount of internal bleeding,” according to the prosecution.

“The defendant also checked herself into the hospital for injuries,” Hinman said.

“She indicated to the hospital personnel that ‘I kicked her so hard, my foot hurts.’ She indicated to one of the responding officers that she has not gotten this angry before.”

Brazell, who appeared in court Wednesday via video conference, spoke up immediately after Hinman sat down.

“Sir, can I speak on my own behalf?” she said before Judge Webber cut her off.

Brazell was represented by a public defender, Jennifer Patton, who was appointed during the hearing. Patton described her client as a self-employed hairdresser with three children.

“She has no priors, there’s no indication that she is not going to appear in court in this case,” Patton said.

“Judge, I think my client in her own statement earlier intends on some type of self-defense claim.”

If convicted, Brazell faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines. She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 24.

Rix’s record included multiple felony battery charges in Champaign County, including a conviction dating back to 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 6

***news
3d ago

Self defense so she beats someone till there dead….where’s the hotel footage.. if there was a cop involved that stuff would be released so fast..there was just a shooting here a few months back where someone also died

Reply
4
Aliens
3d ago

Please stop calling these people friends if you’re plotting on me. You’re not a friend period

Reply
9
Related
WCIA

Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
myradiolink.com

ISP Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Wake of Fatal Crash

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 5 conducted an in-depth investigation into the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash in Champaign County on June 12, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin T. Shields, a 21-year-old male of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Rantoul Inn
WAND TV

Suspect in custody after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Champaign. Champaign Police were called to the 400 block of N. Prairie St. around 2:16 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. According to police, upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male Urbana...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested after allegedly pushing kids out of a moving vehicle

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle. According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
WCIA

Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
WCIA

28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers

‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm. Urbana police say they were called to the 2000 block of South Philo Road on Sunday, July 24 for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found a 30-year-old Urbana woman with...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
RANTOUL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after accused of mass shooting threats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was arrested after being accused of making threats in regards to a mass shooting. Michael Miller, of Savoy, is being arraigned Tuesday on one count of making a terrorist threat, a class X felony. The Champaign Police Department investigated hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen. Julia […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Beyond Call of Duty honors fallen officers

CENTRAL Ill. (WCIA)– Beyond the Call of Duty visited central Illinois today to honor three fallen officers. Today they honored fallen Illinois State Trooper Senior Master Todd Anthony Hanneken, Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, and Bradley Police Department Sergent Marlene Roberta Rittmanic. On their website video, the organizer, Jagrut Shah, said, “A peaceful community is […]
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
fordcountychronicle.com

Sibley man gets 4 years in prison for burglary to barn near Gibson City

PAXTON — A 38-year-old Sibley man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for a burglary to a barn in rural Gibson City last year. In sentencing Robert A. Borders to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton also ordered Borders to serve 180 days’ incarceration in each of four other cases. The four six-month terms are to be served concurrently, resulting in no additional prison time.
GIBSON CITY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A 54-year-old man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop on Thursday. It happened on Route 16 in Charleston. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Darren F. Chism. While the vehicle was being searched an officer...
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy