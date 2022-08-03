SVB Financial’s Earnings Point to Volatility Ahead for Startups and VC Funding

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations
Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
Caterpillar’s Q2: How Companies Reap Rewards From Digital Seeds Planted Years Ago
As ye sow, so shall ye reap, as the saying goes. But when it comes to investments in eCommerce and other digitization efforts, it can take more than one season for corporate efforts to bear fruit. Cis a case in point. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Jim Umpleby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FinTech IPO Index Surges 8.8% as Earnings Start to Roll In
Earnings are rolling in, and for the FinTech IPO group, a relief rally may be in the works. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index was up 8.8% on the week, driven by double-digit percentage point gains for several names tracked by PYMNTS. Just a few trading days into August,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
A Tale of Two Treasuries: MicroStrategy vs Tesla
Bitcoin can be hazardous to the health of corporate balance sheets, as evidenced by second-quarter earnings reports from MicroStrategy and Tesla. Their latest earnings spotlight the question of corporate cryptocurrency strategy and its balance sheet risks. The relatively minor impact on titanic Tesla versus the massive effect on comparatively miniscule...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options
Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public
Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis
As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth
YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
Dai or Die: ‘Payment Stablecoins’ and Why the Taxonomy of Crypto Matters
With a market capitalization of almost $7.5 billion, Maker’s Dai token is the 12th largest cryptocurrency overall, and the fourth-largest stablecoin behind Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USD Coin and Binance USD. But if the cryptocurrency regulation bill a pair of U.S. senators introduced in June — the “Responsible...
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
Voice of the CFO: CFOs Keep Communication Open and Oversight Tight in 2022
For a leveraged finance business that must react to a lot of push and pulls in the market, awareness, preparedness and measurability are key capabilities. “The best view, most up-to-date view I can have, the more we can be reactive and even proactive at times in this environment,” Roland Jeon, chief financial officer (CFO) at Kafene, told PYMNTS. “We know that rates are going to rise, so we can proactively pull some levers to make sure that our economics are protected, we can still deliver the best pricing and the best products to the consumers, and we still have a lot of leverage and the resources to grow as a company.”
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0