ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

SVB Financial’s Earnings Point to Volatility Ahead for Startups and VC Funding

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations

Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Binance Launches First LatAm Payments Card in Argentina; Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has teamed with Mastercard to launch its Binance Card in Argentina, the first Latin American country to have the product. Issued by Credencial Payments, the card lets Binance users in Argentina who have a valid national ID make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and BNB, at Mastercard merchants around the world.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Startups#Vc Funding#Federal Reserve#Pe
pymnts

FinTech IPO Index Surges 8.8% as Earnings Start to Roll In

Earnings are rolling in, and for the FinTech IPO group, a relief rally may be in the works. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index was up 8.8% on the week, driven by double-digit percentage point gains for several names tracked by PYMNTS. Just a few trading days into August,...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
BUSINESS
pymnts

A Tale of Two Treasuries: MicroStrategy vs Tesla

Bitcoin can be hazardous to the health of corporate balance sheets, as evidenced by second-quarter earnings reports from MicroStrategy and Tesla. Their latest earnings spotlight the question of corporate cryptocurrency strategy and its balance sheet risks. The relatively minor impact on titanic Tesla versus the massive effect on comparatively miniscule...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
pymnts

Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?

Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
MARKETS
pymnts

Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options

Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Plastiq Plans SPAC Merger With Colonnade in Move to Go Public

Plastiq, a B2B payments platform that empowers the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) economy, is planning to go public via a merger with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Once the deal closes, the combined company, as a publicly-listed entity, will have an implied estimated enterprise...
BUSINESS
pymnts

NEW REPORT: Ukraine Banker Says Fast Digital Payments Critical in Times of Crisis

As the world faces multiple instances of business disruption and marketplace uncertainty, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may be at even greater risk of financial harm than larger businesses when payments are late or difficult to manage. The digital modernization of payments was once thought of as a nice-to-have option, but it has become a vital process for SMBs, especially those facing uncertainty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform

Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022

Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
MARKETS
pymnts

Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets

Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth

YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Voice of the CFO: CFOs Keep Communication Open and Oversight Tight in 2022

For a leveraged finance business that must react to a lot of push and pulls in the market, awareness, preparedness and measurability are key capabilities. “The best view, most up-to-date view I can have, the more we can be reactive and even proactive at times in this environment,” Roland Jeon, chief financial officer (CFO) at Kafene, told PYMNTS. “We know that rates are going to rise, so we can proactively pull some levers to make sure that our economics are protected, we can still deliver the best pricing and the best products to the consumers, and we still have a lot of leverage and the resources to grow as a company.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy