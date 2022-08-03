ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer plans to turn shopping center into mix of multifamily and retail

By Mark Carlisle Mail
 3 days ago

Developers plan to “modernize” a portion of a Phoenix shopping center across the street from the Scottsdale Airport to a mix of retail and multifamily residential uses.

Development lawyer Jason Morris compared it to other transitions in the Valley from traditional retail to a mixed-use project where people can live, shop and dine.

“This is an idea that’s not new to the Valley, and we’re seeing quite a lot of it,” Morris told the Phoenix’s Paradise Valley Village Planning Committee Monday night.

The developer, the Woodbury Corporation, is seeking a rezone to a planned unit development for the project, which will be called Scottsdale Town Square. The planning committee did not vote on the item Monday as it was presented for information only.

The largest tenant on the 8.7-acre property northwest of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads on the Phoenix-Scottsdale border is Impact Church, surrounded by smaller retailers and restaurants.

The Woodbury Corp. plans to add a six-story, 78-foot-tall building with parking and retail on the lower floors and 350 units of multifamily residential on the upper floors. Restaurants and retail would then be pushed further toward Scottsdale Road.

Plans include an option for a hotel instead of the rental multifamily. There will be a strip of open space along the property’s western edge, and one option for a site plan includes a small open space plaza between two restaurants.

Morris said though retail and restaurants will be displaced in the redevelopment, removing the church will allow just as much retail to be put back in along with the six-story residential building.

“We are committed as part of this application to recreate that much retail in the PUD,” Morris said. “So, in essence, we are just right-sizing the retail or we’re modernizing the retail that’s going to be associated with this application, and we’re bringing bodies to this area.”

Impact Church, which has only been in the location for a few years, has not announced its plans should the redevelopment project be approved. The church could not be reached for comment before deadline.

Morris said his team received approval from both the Federal Aviation Administration and the city of Scottsdale, which owns the airport, for the plans of a 78-foot-tall building across Scottsdale Road from the airport.

Aside from height, the FAA in some situations will disallow residential uses near airports if the noise levels from planes are too loud.

Airports like Scottsdale that serve smaller planes don’t have as much of an issue with plane noise compared with major airports or military bases. There are existing single-family homes immediately to the west and southwest of the proposed multifamily.

Committee Member Marc Soronson said he liked the plans to move restaurants and retail closer to Scottsdale Road, making them more visible to drivers.

“I think what you’re doing is definitely a benefit to the area, and redeveloping these shopping centers in a way that you’re moving the frontage closer to Scottsdale Road is definitely an improvement,” Soronson said.

Soronson voiced concern about how a new shopping center would look next to an old shopping center to the south. Morris said the Woodbury Corp., which also owns that property to the south, will be gradually upgraded over time to give it a newer look. That southern portion is anchored by a Natural Grocers with smaller restaurants and retailers surrounding it.

In total, the redesign accounts for about a quarter of a long, connected shopping center on the west side of Scottsdale Road, stretching from Thunderbird Road to Acoma Drive. The Woodbury Corp. owns the half south of Hearn Road.

J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
