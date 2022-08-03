Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes

Read on www.106x.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
Fire, Flood, and Fire Again: The McKinney Fire Grows in the Aftermath of Torrential Rains
This morning the McKinney Fire has grown to 58,668 acres in spite of several days of heavy rain, but firefighters have managed to reach 10% containment–mostly on the east side of the fire facing Yreka. Nearby fires are expanding also, including the Yeti Fire (formerly named the China2 Fire)...
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
Thank you for Firefighters on the McKinney Fire, Yeti Complex and other local Fires!
Things are really busy around Happy Camp these days! Warnings were given for Happy Camp Friday to be prepared in case evacuation of the town is necessary. Fires begun this week have already claimed four lives, and we want all our Klamath Neighbors and all the Firefighters and other workers SAFE!!
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 17-acre Wards Creek fire in Rogue River 100% contained
ROGUE RIVER — You may still see columns of smoke pluming upwards from Rogue River today, but the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on August 4 that firefighters on the Wards Creek Fire made excellent progress overnight and have the blaze 100% contained. The fire, which began as a...
Containment Grows To 10% On McKinney Fire, Some Evacuations Reduced To Warnings
Fire crews have achieved 10% containment of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. It’s been growing about a thousand acres a day, now estimated at 58,668 acres. Cloudy, cool conditions have helped and crews have been able to strengthen dozer lines along the ridge behind Yreka and on the southern edge near Baldy Gap. The fire is still creeping toward the river near Walker Creek. Highway 96 is closed. Evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and they’re patrolling within the fire zone with the assistance of 60 officers from other agencies. Evacuation orders for Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings. On Tuesday night a bridge gave way near Humbug Road while a private fire contractor was driving over it. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The death toll remains at four. Two bodies were found Monday at separate homes along Highway 96. Two other bodies also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny community of Klamath River, which has mostly burned to the ground. It’s not known how many homes have been lost, but it’s believed to be in the hundreds, with hundreds more still threatened.
New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
McKinney fire slows down while Yeti fire gets more violent in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. - Fire behavior on the McKinney fire has moderated and containment has increased to 10%, but the Yeti fire is becoming more active. High temperatures and lower humidity led to more active fire behavior on Wednesday from that fire. Overnight, the Yeti fire held well along the Highway 96 corridor.
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
Karuk Tribe: McKinney Fire Causing Klamath Fish Kill
The Karuk Tribe is reporting large numbers of dead fish on the Klamath River in the vicinity of Happy Camp, which it's attributing to impacts from the McKinney Fire, which has spread to nearly 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County. According to the tribe, "very large" number of dead fish of...
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
Firefighters contain part of California's biggest active blaze for first time
Firefighters have contained part of California’s largest active wildfire for the first time, all while the blaze’s growth has slowed in recent days.
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
Kelsey Creek Fire prompts more evacuation orders in Siskiyou County
SCOTT BAR, Calif. -- A wildfire just south of the Kelsey Creek Trailhead has prompted new Evacuation Orders in the area. The Kelsey Creek Fire is estimated between 10 to 15 acres and fire activity is increasing according to the Klamath National Forest. The fire is moving towards cabins in the area, and resources continue to arrive at the incident with the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit assisting. Aircraft is also on scene.
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
