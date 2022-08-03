ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters

After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
SANTA MONICA, CA
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conforming Loan#House Price Index#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cll#Fha#Q3#Fhfa#Case Shiller
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy