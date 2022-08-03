Read on www.calculatedriskblog.com
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters
After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA City Council votes to place proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless on 2024 ballot
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to place an ordinance that would house homeless people in hotels alongside guests on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately.
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
SFGate
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Find Buyer for Pasadena Mansion
After multiple price cuts, the palatial Pasadena, CA, property owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, has finally found a buyer. Initially on the market in 2021 for $13 million, the mansion came with the added complexity of a bankruptcy...
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
Automated People Mover at LAX will zip travelers around terminals to minimize traffic congestion
"The hell that we know LAX as is going to be a thing of the past," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the region surrounding the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, the U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
