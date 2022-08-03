Read on 1043wowcountry.com
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post
The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho
I love bringing my dog along with me on adventures. There's nothing he loves more than getting out into the open and just running without a care. However, if I choose to bring him along, it's important I look after him and make sure he is safe and comfortable. If it's hot outside for me...just imagine how he's feeling! So, I've prepared 15 tips to help keep your furry friend safe as you explore together!
10 Best Practical Tips for First-Time Renters
To rent, or not to rent? For a lot of people, it's not a question, it's a given. When you're a first-time renter, chances are you're bursting with questions on your way to move-in day. We get it. Rent is on the rise in and around Boise. What else is...
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
See T-Rex SUE at Discovery Museum of Idaho Before it’s Gone, SLIME is NEXT
The rotating exhibits are worth checking out at the best STEM place in the Treasure Valley. The Discovery Museum of Idaho currently has SUE, the most complete best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found. If you have kiddos of any age who have shown interest in Dinosaurs this is a must visit before it disappears on September 4th.
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise
After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong. The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual...
Want To Go On the Best Kind of “Blind Date” At a Boise Bookstore?
I’ll be the very first one to admit: as someone who is recently single, the thought of going on dates is horrifying. Honestly, dating again in general does not sound fun. The awkwardness, the uncertainty, the formidable small talk… Gross. So believe me when I say that when...
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Recall of Popular Beverages Impacts Idaho Consumers
It is news that we see every now and then, but it's never something that we want to avoid: food recalls. From time to time, manufacturers and factories either by force, or preemptively, release a recall to warn consumers that they may not want to risk eating the food or using the product. This is absolutely the case with some popular brands from the parent company "Lyons-Magnus".
Discover 9 MORE Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer
It may be the beginning of August, but summer is far from over in the Treasure Valley. As we all know, the weather in Boise continues to stay beautiful and warm well into October, so we still have plenty of time to play outside. And to our immense delight, new...
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
