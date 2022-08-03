ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho

When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho

I love bringing my dog along with me on adventures. There's nothing he loves more than getting out into the open and just running without a care. However, if I choose to bring him along, it's important I look after him and make sure he is safe and comfortable. If it's hot outside for me...just imagine how he's feeling! So, I've prepared 15 tips to help keep your furry friend safe as you explore together!
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise

Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
Recall of Popular Beverages Impacts Idaho Consumers

It is news that we see every now and then, but it's never something that we want to avoid: food recalls. From time to time, manufacturers and factories either by force, or preemptively, release a recall to warn consumers that they may not want to risk eating the food or using the product. This is absolutely the case with some popular brands from the parent company "Lyons-Magnus".
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!

Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

