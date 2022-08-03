Bears will play starters in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and other starters will see the field in the team's first preseason game. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It's become commonplace for NFL teams to routinely sit starting players for much, if not all, of preseasons to avoid costly injury setbacks. However, the Chicago Bears hit a figurative reset button this past winter and have a new head coach in ex-Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus, along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, are installing their systems and schemes, and they don't want to wait until September to see first-team players in action.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Eberflus confirmed on Wednesday that he will play his starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, for the preseason opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13. Eberflus said he and his staff are still figuring out how many snaps those starters will see on the second Saturday of August, and the coach suggested he could embrace different tactics for future exhibition matchups.

"I think it depends on your team," Eberflus said of his decision. "Could it be a different spot in years to come? Yeah, it can be."

He added: "We have to see what they look like when they’re playing in a football game."

The Bears have a quick turnaround after the Kansas City game and will play at the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18. Chicago ends the preseason at the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 27.