Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded
Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Stabbing at Tuscaloosa Apartments Leaves Two Injured Friday Evening
Two men were injured in a stabbing at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Friday evening. According to a Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson, the incident occurred at Shamrock Downs Apartments on 9th Street. Both men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with one of the individuals suffering possible life-threatening injuries. Officers...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
wvtm13.com
Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home
FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
wvtm13.com
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
wbrc.com
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
Berry woman killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Northport claimed the life of a Berry woman Thursday afternoon. According to state troopers, at approximately 1:08 p.m., Tiffiney Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoe Moore, 24, of Northport. Barger was […]
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown Fire Marshal Brannon Clark said the department responded to the church at 330 Marsh Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Clark said the church was in flames when crews arrived at the scene. The Bessemer Fire Department responded to assist.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing SC nurse last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
Coroner’s office looking for family of Bessemer woman who recently died
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.
jeffcosheriffal.com
Dispute between Neighbors leads to Homicide
On Thursday August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:51am Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW in Center Point. Deputies arrived and found a 28 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The wounded man was identified as 28 year old Antonio Leon Warren. Deputies also observed a man standing nearby wanting to surrender. That man was later identified as 54 year old Nathan Lee Sanders. .
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
