Cowboys Not Concerned About Lack of Experienced Depth at WR

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday
The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot
Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'
The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
Jerry vs. Jimmy; Did Cowboys Just 'Trade' James Washington for Anthony Barr?
Our Russell and Scully, Cowboys' high "Barr", a Rangers' "revival", Mavs' skinny Luka and the law of consequences, all that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
The ultimate Cowboys fan and the pledge made to her by Jerry Jones
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise franchise in the world at $7.4 billion. When CBS 11 asked the ultimate fan, Carolyn Price, how much have you contributed? She answered (while laughing), "Maybe about $50. Does that answer your question?" Ms. Price, as she's simply known by the Cowboys in-crowd, says she knows how to pay her way when she has to. But, her support for the team, is priceless. She has a message for anyone who jumped off the bandwagon, after last season's playoff loss. In her words, "nobody cares about what those few said. Who cares....
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase was thrown into panic when receiver James Washington broke his foot at training camp on Monday.
Watch: Cowboys Kicker Horribly Misses PAT Attempt During Practice
The Dallas Cowboys are officially in trouble at the kicker position. Mike McCarthy likes to run what he calls "MOJO moments" during practice. It consists of calling for unscripted drills. For example, this Saturday McCarthy called on the special teams unit to line up and kick a PAT right in...
Mavericks Star Makes NBA Championship Admission
Arguably the best young player in the entire NBA, the 23-year-old Slovenian Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has been making positive comments many fans love to hear. During an exclusive interview with Marca in Paris, Doncic said:. “I always want more, I want to win the ring, and hopefully, I will...
