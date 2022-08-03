ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Not Concerned About Lack of Experienced Depth at WR

By Wendell Shepherd Jr.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Memphis, TX
The Spun

Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Wr#Espn
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
NFL
CBS DFW

The ultimate Cowboys fan and the pledge made to her by Jerry Jones

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise franchise in the world at $7.4 billion. When CBS 11 asked the ultimate fan, Carolyn Price, how much have you contributed? She answered (while laughing), "Maybe about $50. Does that answer your question?" Ms. Price, as she's simply known by the Cowboys in-crowd, says she knows how to pay her way when she has to. But, her support for the team, is priceless. She has a message for anyone who jumped off the bandwagon, after last season's playoff loss. In her words, "nobody cares about what those few said. Who cares....
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Cowboys Kicker Horribly Misses PAT Attempt During Practice

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in trouble at the kicker position. Mike McCarthy likes to run what he calls "MOJO moments" during practice. It consists of calling for unscripted drills. For example, this Saturday McCarthy called on the special teams unit to line up and kick a PAT right in...
NFL
Dallas Sports Nation

Mavericks Star Makes NBA Championship Admission

Arguably the best young player in the entire NBA, the 23-year-old Slovenian Mavericks Star Luka Doncic has been making positive comments many fans love to hear. During an exclusive interview with Marca in Paris, Doncic said:. “I always want more, I want to win the ring, and hopefully, I will...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy